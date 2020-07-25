CUERO

July 24

Cattle on hand: 1,424

There were only 101 cows and 19 bulls. The packer market continues to be steady, consistent with the qualities on hand.

The calf market was steady. Market has been trending upward for the several weeks and that continued. A lot of activity from a lot of buyers. Just a good day overall. Buyers are not liking long ages in horned bull and heifers. But other than that, nothing holding back.

Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$93.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$68; poor and weak, $25-$39.

Palpated: 12 bred cows: $70-$80; pairs (six): $625-$950.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) None; (250-299) $150-$180; (300-350) $160-$174; (350-400) $141-$169; (400-450) $139-$159; (450-500) $133-$156; (500-550) $132-$149; (550-600) $131-$141; (600-700) $127-$138; (700-800) $120-$130.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $118-$151; (250-300) $158-$174; (300-350) $160-$176; (350-400) $148-$168; (400-450) $140-$157; (450-500) $133-$156; (500-550) $133-$151; (550-600) $127-$144; (600-700) $121-$134; (over 700) $101-$126.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $156-$184; (200-250) $145-$166; (250-300) $140-$166; (300-350) $129-$160; (350-400) $127-$170 (replacement); (400-450) $125-$138; (450-500) $128-$180 (replacement); (500-550) $124-$160; (550-600) $122-$152; (600-700) $112-$160 (replacement); (over 700) $104-$116.

KARNES COUNTY

July 23

Cattle on hand: 623. Market steady compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $138-$171; (300-400) $146-$167; (400-500) $135-$159; (500-600) $126-$150; (600-700) $119-$139; (700-800) $112-$120.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$150; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $127-$152.50; (500-600) $119-$135; (600-700) $112-$125; (700-800) $100-$104.

Packer cows: High $63-$70; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.

Packer bulls: High $88-$92; medium $80-$84; low, $68-$74.

