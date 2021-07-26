BEEVILLE
July 23
Cattle on hand: 343
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $133-$175; (300-400) $132-$208; (400-500) $129-$175; (500-600) $116-$160; (600-700) $115-$145; and (700-800) $113-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $128-$200; (300-400) $107-$151; (400-500) $119-$175; (500-600) $114-$175; (600-700) $113-$190; and (700-800) $89-$120.
Slaughter cows: $35-$75; slaughter bulls, $54-$85; stocker cows, $60-$86; bred cows, $560-$990; pairs, $610-$1,200; horses, $110.
CUERO
July 23
Cattle on hand: 1,518
Had 146 cows and 22 bulls Friday. This market remained strong on a limited supply. Tops vary according to quality on hand. As a result top packer cows were $3 higher while bulls were $4 lower.
The calf market continued its strong run with a healthy number coming to market. Prices were fully in line with last week’s big rise. Several of the heavier steers registered new season highs.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$87; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $75-$105. Pairs (four): $950-$1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $129-$210; (250-299) $156-$184; (300-350) $171-$200; (350-400) $164-$194; (400-450) $155-$185; (450-500) $147-$172; (500-550) $146-$166; (550-600) $145-$160; (600-700) $136-$155; (700-800) $133-$150.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $168-$206; (250-300) $189-$218; (300-350) $167-$208; (350-400) $166-$200; (400-450) $160-$192; (450-500) $150-$174; (500-600) $142-$158; (550-600) $140-$154; (600-700) $137-$145; (over 700) $125-$139.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $133-$190; (200-250) $138-$168; (250-300) $142-$172; (300-350) $144-$172; (350-400) $151-$200; (400-450) $145-$202; (450-500) $139-$204; (500-550) $135-$150; (550-600) $135-$150; (600-700) $128-$160; (over 700) $100-$146.
GONZALES
July 24
Receipts: 973 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$200; (300-400) $190-$193; (400-500) $171-$185; (500-600) $154-$165; (600-700) $141-$147; (700-800) $130-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $161-$168; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $152-$152; (500-600) $136-$149; and (600-700) $125-$132.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $72-$77; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $68-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.
KARNES CITY
July 24
Cattle on hand: 455
Market was very stronger on calves. Packers steady to good.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $175-$205; (400-500) $160-$190; (500-600) $150-$165; (600-700) $140-$155; (700 and up) $130-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$175; (300-400) $140-$160; (400-500) $138-$165; (500-600) $132-$155; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $125-$135; Long heifer yearling: $105-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,05. Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$82, No. 2 $52-$57, and Bulls $91-$93.
Goats and other (per head): 120 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$145; (50-100) $175-$225. Nannies: $170-$250. Billies: $215-$275. Sheep: $130-$165. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $175-$280.
