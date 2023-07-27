EL CAMPO
July 25
Receipts: 1,131
Steers: (under 200) $250-$260; (200-300) $237-$295; (300-400) $236-$295; (400-500) $222-$258; (500-600) $214-$253 (600-700) $206-$250; (700 and over) $187-220.
Heifers: (under 200) $220-$290; (200-300) $223-$280; (300-400) $209-$265; (400-500) $200-$238; (500-600) $191-$242; (600-700) $188-$216; (700 and over) $185-$200.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $97-$119; lower dressing, $86-$92; thin, $60-$75.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $111-$125; low dressing, $97-$105.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,350-$1,525; Pairs, $1,800-$2,275.
HALLETTSVILLE
July 25
Cattle on Hand: 2,400
Compared to last week: The market was strong and steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. Demand is good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $82-$107; utility and fat cows, $80-$102; light weight canner cows, $58-$85; poor and weak cows, $48-66.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $116-$125; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$118; light weight canner bulls, $92-$110.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $240-$310; (200-300) $235-$320; (300-400) $235-$315; (400-500) $225-$275; (500-600) $220-$260; (600-700) $205-$245; (700-800) $190-$232.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $220-$300; (200-300) $190-$280; (300-400) $220-$285; (400-500) $215-$260; (500-600) $200-$245; (600-700) $190-$220; (700-800) $175-$215.
Stocker cows: (good stocker cows and heifers) $1,350-$1,500; (medium) $1,025-$1,325; (good cow and calf pairs) $1,800; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,300-$1,500.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $235-$280.
WHARTON
July 26
Receipts: 599
Steers: (200-300) $50-$308; (300-400) $70-$310; (400-500) $70-$274; (500-600) $76-$251; (600-700) $70-$236; (700 and up) $85-$230.
Heifers: (200-300) $20-$272; (300-400) $24-$260; (400-500) $80-$262; (500-600) $78-$236; (600-700) $40-$228; (700 and up) $90-$232.
Stocker cows: $675-$1,450; stocker pairs, $350-$1,600.
Packer cows: (600-800) $34-$78; (800 and up) $79-$106; packer bulls, (800 and up) $62-$132.