BEEVILLE
July 28
Cattle on hand: 532
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/steady
Steers: (200-300) $200-$305 (300-400) $194-$300; (400-500) $192-$259; (500-600) $184-$240; (600-700) $180-$226; and (700-800) $180-$228.
Heifers: (200-300) $186-$265; (300-400) $177-$265; (400-500) $176-$242; (500-600) $170-$225; (600-700) $159-$250; and (700-800) $130-$180.
Slaughter cows: $61-$105; slaughter bulls, $102-$130; pairs, $800-$1,400.
Horses per head: $410-670.
CUERO
July 28
Cattle on hand: 1,531
There were 220 cows and 26 bulls. The packer market was once again stronger this week. The calf market was once again fully steady to higher than last week. The demand was strong, and it was an active market across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $100-$130.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$111; poor and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 24 bred: $80-$109; pairs, 2: $1,275
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) One at $300; (250-299) One at $250; (300-350) $267-$292; (350-400) $255-$292; (400-450) $235-$270; (450-500) $232-$270; (500-550) $228-$250; (550-600) $224-$254; (600-700) $215-$240; (700-800) $204-$231.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $233-$300; (250-300) $242-$310; (300-350) $241-$300; (350-400) $230-$274; (400-450) $232-$268; (450-500) $228-$276; (500-550) $222-$249; (550-600) $216-$246; (600-700) $201-$226; (over 700) $192-$215.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $229-$255; (200-250) $207-$250; (250-300) $235-$298; (300-350) $226-$292; (350-400) $219-$258; (400-450) $212-$239; (450-500) $208-$240; (500-550) $209-$275; (550-600) $203-$235; (600-700) $191-$265; (over 700) $167-$228.
GONZALES
July 29
Receipts: 1,165
Compared to our last sale: Number 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a slightly weaker undertone. Packer cows sold steady & bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $315-$320; (300-400) $280-$298 (400-500) $253-$275; (500-600) $233-$245; (600-700) $222-$225; (700-800) $219-$221.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$145.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $265-$285; (300-400) $247-$255; (400-500) $228-$235; (500-600) $221-$224; and (600-700) $195-$215.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $82-$90; cutters, $94-$108; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $91-$102.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $121-$130; light weights and medium quality bulls, $100-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700.
Pairs, $1,100-$1,800.