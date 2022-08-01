BEEVILLE
July 29
Cattle on hand: 381
Sheep and goats: 2; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $152-$220; (300-400) $149-$220; (400-500) $140-$190; (500-600) $129-$168; (600-700) $129-$163; and (700-800) $109-$139.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$160; (300-400) $132-$174; (400-500) $126-$177; (500-600) $122-$168; (600-700) $110-$1135; and (700-800) $53-$113.
Slaughter cows: $25-$80; slaughter bulls, $71-$99; stocker cows, $57-$80; bred cows, $710-$910; pairs, $935-$1,375.
CUERO
July 29
Cattle on hand: 1,425
Had 179 cows and 18 bulls Friday. The packer market rebounded in dramatic fashion with top packer cows up $9/cwt while top packer bull was up $14/cwt over last week. Strong demand and lull in numbers drove this market.
The calf market was up sharply with all classes showing new highs. Some middle weights tops were over $10/cwt higher. A good day all around because no matter what was consigned it registered new highs. Overall calves were higher by an average over $2.40/cwt on over 23 pounds more weight resulting in an increase in value of over $40 per head.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$78; light and weak, $20-$49.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $132-$210; (250-299) $172-$210; (300-350) $165-$192; (350-400) $165-$194; (400-450) $155-$190; (450-500) $161-$183; (500-550) $155-$178; (550-600) $153-$173; (600-700) $148-$160.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $155-$200; (250-300) $171-$218; (300-350) $173-$210; (350-400) $164-$200; (400-450) $162-$200; (450-500) $147-$182; (500-600) $153-$170; (550-600) $150-$172; (600-700) $133-$159; (over 700) $116-$140.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $135-$150; (200-250) $139-$174; (250-300) $154-$174; (300-350) $151-$184; (350-400) $152-$180; (400-450) $144-$170; (450-500) $145-$161; (500-550) $141-$163; (550-600) $140-$158; (600-700) $134-$159; (over 700) $111-$140.
GONZALES
July 30
Receipts: 1,964 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $205-$210; (400-500) $175-$189; (500-600) $165-$172; (600-700) $154-$160; (700-800) $145-$150.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $172-$175; (300-400) $162-$165; (400-500) $155-$158; (500-600) $145-$151; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $57-$67; cutters, $71-$81; canners, $34-$51; high yielding fat cows, $68-$83.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$106; light weights and medium quality bulls, $84-$92. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
July 30
Cattle on hand: 825
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers were steady, better.
Steers: (200-300) $172-$220; (300-400) $165-$210; (400-500) $165-$202; (500-600) $155-$175; (600-700) $140-$165; (700 and up) $130-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $145-$185; (500-600) $133-$165; (600-700) $125-$148; (700 and up) $105-$132.
Long bull yearling: $105-$122; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$875, Pairs $1,100-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $67-$84, No. 2 $48-$55, and Bulls $88-$112.
Goats and other (per head): 150 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$150; (50-100) $145-$330. Nannies: $125-$160. Billies: $215-$250. Sheep: $130-$215. Lambs: $85-$140. Rams: $295-$475.
