BEEVILLE
July 30
Cattle on hand: 399
Sheep and goats: 11; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $133-$142; (300-400) $132-$142; (400-500) $128-$178; (500-600) $117-$167; (600-700) $113-$149; and (700-800) $112-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $128-$166; (300-400) $109-$163; (400-500) $116-$164; (500-600) $114-$195; (600-700) $111-$135; and (700-800) $89-$131.
Slaughter cows: $36-$73; slaughter bulls, $70-$94; stocker cows, $47-$87; bred cows, $560-$960; pairs, $585-$760.
CUERO
July 30
Cattle on hand: 1,072
Had 97 cows and 19 bulls Friday. This market remained strong on a limited supply. Again tops varied according to quality. As a result top packer cows were $2 lower while bulls were $4 higher.
The calf market was a solid $3 higher across the board as optimism in the fat market reflected in the prices on the board is fueling this positive long term outlook. Some classes are as much as $10 higher on the top end.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$98.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$76; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $76-$100. Pairs (two): $700-$1,460.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $142-$190; (350-400) $170-$202; (400-450) $156-$191; (450-500) $152-$186; (500-550) $154-$175; (550-600) $145-$166; (600-700) $133-$153; (700-800) $118-$134.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $163-$204; (250-300) $180-$208; (300-350) $165-$198; (350-400) $165-$210; (400-450) $156-$200; (450-500) $152-$176; (500-600) $146-$170; (550-600) $143-$161; (600-700) $139-$155; (over 700) $128-$138.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $176-$185; (200-250) $138-$168; (250-300) $142-$160; (300-350) $152-$225; (350-400) $148-$195; (400-450) $145-$169; (450-500) $139-$174; (500-550) $141-$201; (550-600) $136-$164; (600-700) $128-$168; (over 700) $100-$139.
GONZALES
July 31
Receipts: 1,159 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls and packer cows sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$220; (300-400) $210-$212; (400-500) $168-$190; (500-600) $160-$165; (600-700) $145-$147; (700-800) $132-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $161-$168; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $154-$156; (500-600) $138-$150; and (600-700) $130-$137.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $72-$80; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $64-$71.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.
KARNES CITY
July 31
Cattle on hand: 502
Market was very stronger on calves. Packers were steady to good.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$205; (300-400) $175-$215; (400-500) $160-$190; (500-600) $150-$180; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $130-$152.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$175; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $154-$172; (500-600) $135-$160; (600-700) $130-$140; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $128-$140; Long heifer yearling: $110-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,100, Pairs $1,100-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $68-$85, No. 2 $52-$62, and Bulls $92-$98.
Goats and other (per head): 146 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$145; (50-100) $165-$225. Nannies: $180-$280. Billies: $265-$370. Sheep: $135-$170. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $160-$230.
KARNES COUNTY
July 29
Cattle on hand: 835. Market was steady/stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $183-$212; (300-400) $173-$212; (400-500) $159-$199; (500-600) $142-$168; (600-700) $139-$164; (700-800) $134-$155.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $150-$175; (300-400) $149-$200; (400-500) $146-$167; (500-600) $137-$170; (600-700) $128-$143; (700-800) $126-$134.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,200-$1,390; plain, $950-$1,100.
Packer cows: High $70-$76; medium $55-$61; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$97; medium $80-$84.
