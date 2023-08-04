EL CAMPO
Aug. 1
Receipts: 1,299
Trend: 1,299 head sold. 222 packer cows and bulls sold steady to $3 higher when compared to last week with great demand. Quality calves came to town this week and performed very well. Calves sold steady to $7 higher when compared to last week with great demand. Steers: (under 200) $226-$280; (200-300) $246-$310; (300-400) $252-$292; (400-500) $241-$292; (500-600) $225-$263; (600-700) $219 -$258; (over 700) $195-$237.
Heifers: (under 200) $220-$290; (200-300) $224-$275; (300-400) $221-$265; (400-500) $219-$273; (500-600) $210-$248; (600-700) $194-$242; (over 700) $173-$225.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $100-$118; lower dressing, $82-$90; thin, $60-$74.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $113-$128; low dressing, $100-$105.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,200 -$1,750; pairs, $1,700-$2,150.
HALLETTSVILLE
Aug. 1
Cattle on Hand: 2,400
Week ago: 2,414; Year ago: 2,521
Compared to last week: The calf market was once a gain very strong this week. All weights and classes sold fully steady and very active. Hot dry conditions have pastures suffering on our area.
Packer cows nd bulls sold fully steady and strong on a total supply of 300 head.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $82-$107; utility and fat cows, $80-$102; light weight canner cows, $58-$85; poor and weak cows, $48-66.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $116-$125; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$118; light weight canner bulls, $92-$110; poor and weak bulls, none.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $240-$110; (200-300) $235-$320; (300-400) $235-$315; (400-500) $225-$275; (500-600) $220-260; (600-700) $205-$245; (700-800) $190-$232.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $220-$300; (200-300) $190-$280; (300-400) $220-$285; (400-500) $215-$260; (500-600) $200-$245; (600-700) $190-$220; (700-800) $15-$215.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $235-$280.
KARNES CITY
July 29
Cattle on hand: 751
The market still seemed to hold strong on No. 1 quality cattle. As for the No. 2 calves, we are starting to see a less eye appeal on them. Still bringing a good dollar figure just not a solid demand as there was before as heat and dry conditions start to play a role in this market. Packer cows and bulls came on strong this week, high packer cow was $111 cwt and top packer bull was $134 cwt. A lot of dollar figures in the packer market.
Steers: (200-300) $245-$300; (300-400) $229-$295; (400-500) $217-$290; (500-600) $212--$250; (600-700) $205-$235; (700 and up) $199-$224.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$290; (300-400) $245-$285; (400-500) $225-$320; (500-600) $205-$285; (600-700) $192-$285; (700 and up) $178-$209.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$1,425, Pairs $1,100-$1,675; Packer cows: No. 1 $93-$111, No. 2 $60-$92, and Bulls $92-$134.
Goats and other (per head): 62 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $55-$110; (50-100) $75-$120. Nannies: $75-$160. Billies: $165-$275. Sheep: $75-$145. Lambs: $125-$275. Rams: $120-$255; Weathers, $250-$735.
WHARTON
Aug. 2
Receipts: 596
Steers: (200-300) $222-$308; (300-400) $252-$310; (400-500) $235-$260; (500-600) $217-$262; (600-700) $198-$228; (700 and up) $174-$218.
Heifers: (200-300) $204-$254; (300-400) $235-$275; (400-500) $207-$239; (500-600) $194-$229; (600-700) $184-$220; (700 and up) $168-$202.
Stocker cows: None.
Packer cows: (600-800) $38-$77; (800 and up) $78-$108; packer bulls, (800 and up) $82-$133.