BEEVILLE

July 31

Cattle on hand: 138

Sheep and goats: 7

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $132-$181; (300-400) $140-$177; (400-500) $121-$154; (500-600) $109-$148; (600-700) $99-$132; and (700-800) $91-$116.

Heifers: (200-300) $112-$147; (300-400) $115-$146; (400-500) $116-$142; (500-600) $92-$131; (600-700) $95-$119; and (700-800) $81-$111.

Slaughter cows: $39-$72; slaughter bulls, $65-$92; stocker cows, $47-$87; pairs, $935.

CUERO

July 31

Cattle on hand: 1,151

Had 97 cows and 18 bulls. The packer market was much higher as demand is increasing while supply is small. Tops on bulls and cow were up $6 to $10 depending on quality.

The calf market was steady. Market has been trending upwards for the last several weeks and that continued. A lot of activity from a lot of buyers. Just a good day overall. Buyers are not liking long ages in horned bulls and heifers. But other than that, nothing holding them back.

Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$99.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$79; light and weak, $25-$39.

Palpated: 4 bred cows: $70-$81.

Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $164-$174; (350-400) $141-$168; (400-450) $136-$164; (450-500) $136-$155; (500-550) $133-$153; (550-600) $132-$147; (600-700) $125-$137; (700-800) $117-$129.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $109-$200; (250-300) $133-$170; (300-350) $126-$160; (350-400) $145-$167; (400-450) $142-$166; (450-500) $139-$165; (500-550) $132-$147; (550-600) $129-$148; (600-700) $119-$137; (over 700) $108-$124.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $139-$152; (250-300) $141-$150; (300-350) $134-$170; (350-400) $133-$150; (400-450) $131-$148; (450-500) $130-$137; (500-550) $125-$142; (550-600) $120-$138; (600-700) $115-$150; (over 700) $101-$118.

KARNES COUNTY

July 30

Cattle on hand: 536. Market stronger compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$185; (300-400) $156-$175; (400-500) $142-$163; (500-600) $131-$149; (600-700) $124-$141; (700-800) $114-$127.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $134-$160; (300-400) $134-$180; (400-500) $129-$175; (500-600) $123-$133; (600-700) $111-$123; (700-800) $103-$112.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $660-$875; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $950-$1,110.

Packer cows: High $65-$71; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.

Packer bulls: High $86-$90; medium $78-$81; low, $68-$74.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.