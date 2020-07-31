BEEVILLE
July 31
Cattle on hand: 138
Sheep and goats: 7
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $132-$181; (300-400) $140-$177; (400-500) $121-$154; (500-600) $109-$148; (600-700) $99-$132; and (700-800) $91-$116.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$147; (300-400) $115-$146; (400-500) $116-$142; (500-600) $92-$131; (600-700) $95-$119; and (700-800) $81-$111.
Slaughter cows: $39-$72; slaughter bulls, $65-$92; stocker cows, $47-$87; pairs, $935.
CUERO
July 31
Cattle on hand: 1,151
Had 97 cows and 18 bulls. The packer market was much higher as demand is increasing while supply is small. Tops on bulls and cow were up $6 to $10 depending on quality.
The calf market was steady. Market has been trending upwards for the last several weeks and that continued. A lot of activity from a lot of buyers. Just a good day overall. Buyers are not liking long ages in horned bulls and heifers. But other than that, nothing holding them back.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$79; light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 4 bred cows: $70-$81.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $164-$174; (350-400) $141-$168; (400-450) $136-$164; (450-500) $136-$155; (500-550) $133-$153; (550-600) $132-$147; (600-700) $125-$137; (700-800) $117-$129.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $109-$200; (250-300) $133-$170; (300-350) $126-$160; (350-400) $145-$167; (400-450) $142-$166; (450-500) $139-$165; (500-550) $132-$147; (550-600) $129-$148; (600-700) $119-$137; (over 700) $108-$124.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $139-$152; (250-300) $141-$150; (300-350) $134-$170; (350-400) $133-$150; (400-450) $131-$148; (450-500) $130-$137; (500-550) $125-$142; (550-600) $120-$138; (600-700) $115-$150; (over 700) $101-$118.
KARNES COUNTY
July 30
Cattle on hand: 536. Market stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$185; (300-400) $156-$175; (400-500) $142-$163; (500-600) $131-$149; (600-700) $124-$141; (700-800) $114-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $134-$160; (300-400) $134-$180; (400-500) $129-$175; (500-600) $123-$133; (600-700) $111-$123; (700-800) $103-$112.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $660-$875; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $950-$1,110.
Packer cows: High $65-$71; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $86-$90; medium $78-$81; low, $68-$74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.