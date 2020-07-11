BEEVILLE
July 10
Cattle on hand: 535
Sheep and goats: 72; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $134-$190; (300-400) $110-$170; (400-500) $105-$147; (500-600) $104-$138; (600-700) $98-$132; and (700-800) $94-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$140; (300-400) $107-$154; (400-500) $105-$143; (500-600) $93-$127; (600-700) $92-$137; and (700-800) $85-$109.
Slaughter cows: $35-$65; slaughter bulls, $48-$87; stocker cows, $40-$75; bred cows, $625-$900; pairs, $850-$1,100; horses, $50-$190.
CUERO
July 10
Cattle on hand: 2,065
There were 264 cows and 33 bulls. The packer market continues to be very strong. Demand remains steady even with the supply growing each week. The market is showing signs of weakness as larger numbers of cattle are coming to market which usually occurs this time of year as culling is starting across the country spurred by droughts.
The calf market was basically steady. Overall quality of sale made it look weaker than it actually was. Demand was strong and active. The top calves in most classes were higher than previous week.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$91.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$70; poor and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 16 bred cows: $76-$87; pairs (12): $1,000 and $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $161-$179; (200-249) $176-$180; (250-299) $170-$177; (300-350) $159-$175; (350-400) $140-$164; (400-450) $142-$155; (450-500) $135-$152; (500-550) $123-$147; (550-600) $126-$144; (600-700) $117-$133; (700-800) $107-$126.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $161-$180; (250-300) $149-$180; (300-350) $147-$174; (350-400) $134-$158; (400-450) $136-$158; (450-500) $129-$153; (500-550) $122-$144; (550-600) $122-$138; (600-700) $112-$135; (over 700) $105-$124.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$170; (200-250) $135-$172; (250-300) $137-$149; (300-350) $122-$164; (350-400) $125-$155; (400-450) $124-$159; (450-500) $122-$150; (500-550) $120-$143; (550-600) $117-$149; (600-700) $106-$136; (over 700) $101-$114.
KARNES COUNTY
July 9
Cattle on hand: 1,145. Steady/touch stronger on calves-packers$6 cheaper
Steers calves: (200-300) $154-$2.025; (300-400) $147-$171; (400-500) $138-$162; (500-600) $128-$150; (600-700) $118-$129; (700-800) $114-$126.
Heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$151; (300-400) $130-$153; (400-500) $123-$156; (500-600) $118-$1775; (600-700) $105-$134; (700-800) $94-$104.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows (2), $670-$720; pairs (2): stocker pairs: good, $1,025-41,210.
Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $92-$975; medium $81-$86; low, $55- $60.
