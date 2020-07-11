Livestock market
Buy Now
Advocate File Photo

BEEVILLE

July 10

Cattle on hand: 535

Sheep and goats: 72; horses: 1

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $134-$190; (300-400) $110-$170; (400-500) $105-$147; (500-600) $104-$138; (600-700) $98-$132; and (700-800) $94-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $101-$140; (300-400) $107-$154; (400-500) $105-$143; (500-600) $93-$127; (600-700) $92-$137; and (700-800) $85-$109.

Slaughter cows: $35-$65; slaughter bulls, $48-$87; stocker cows, $40-$75; bred cows, $625-$900; pairs, $850-$1,100; horses, $50-$190.

CUERO

July 10

Cattle on hand: 2,065

There were 264 cows and 33 bulls. The packer market continues to be very strong. Demand remains steady even with the supply growing each week. The market is showing signs of weakness as larger numbers of cattle are coming to market which usually occurs this time of year as culling is starting across the country spurred by droughts.

The calf market was basically steady. Overall quality of sale made it look weaker than it actually was. Demand was strong and active. The top calves in most classes were higher than previous week.

Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$91.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$70; poor and weak, $30-$40.

Palpated: 16 bred cows: $76-$87; pairs (12): $1,000 and $1,200.

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $161-$179; (200-249) $176-$180; (250-299) $170-$177; (300-350) $159-$175; (350-400) $140-$164; (400-450) $142-$155; (450-500) $135-$152; (500-550) $123-$147; (550-600) $126-$144; (600-700) $117-$133; (700-800) $107-$126.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $161-$180; (250-300) $149-$180; (300-350) $147-$174; (350-400) $134-$158; (400-450) $136-$158; (450-500) $129-$153; (500-550) $122-$144; (550-600) $122-$138; (600-700) $112-$135; (over 700) $105-$124.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$170; (200-250) $135-$172; (250-300) $137-$149; (300-350) $122-$164; (350-400) $125-$155; (400-450) $124-$159; (450-500) $122-$150; (500-550) $120-$143; (550-600) $117-$149; (600-700) $106-$136; (over 700) $101-$114.

KARNES COUNTY

July 9

Cattle on hand: 1,145. Steady/touch stronger on calves-packers$6 cheaper

Steers calves: (200-300) $154-$2.025; (300-400) $147-$171; (400-500) $138-$162; (500-600) $128-$150; (600-700) $118-$129; (700-800) $114-$126.

Heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$151; (300-400) $130-$153; (400-500) $123-$156; (500-600) $118-$1775; (600-700) $105-$134; (700-800) $94-$104.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows (2), $670-$720; pairs (2): stocker pairs: good, $1,025-41,210.

Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.

Packer bulls: High $92-$975; medium $81-$86; low, $55- $60.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.