CUERO
July 7
Cattle on hand: 1,309
There were 192 cows and 22 bulls. The packer market was strong. The calf market was very strong. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $110-$133.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $91-$107; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 31 bred: $106-$143; pairs, 3: $1,120-$1,600.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $252-$300; (300-350) $250-$302; (350-400) $259-$280; (400-450) $242-$288; (450-500) $230-$279; (500-550) $232-$258; (550-600) $227-$260; (600-700) $210-$238; (700-800) $197-$215.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $257-$304; (250-300) $279-$312; (300-350) $273-$304; (350-400) $249-$296; (400-450) $240-$286; (450-500) $237-$276; (500-550) $230-$256; (550-600) $220-$248; (600-700) $204-$238; (over 700) $180-$207.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $255-$302.50; (200-250) $242-$305; (250-300) $250-$306; (300-350) $235-$260; (350-400) $231-$253; (400-450) $224-$246; (450-500) $214-$252; (500-550) $212-$237; (550-600) $209-$230; (600-700) $193-$220; (over 700) $182-$195.
GONZALES
July 8
Receipts: 1,381
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $300-$305; (300-400) $282-$295 (400-500) $257-$275; (500-600) $235-$245; (600-700) $215-$221; (700-800) $185-$212.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$145.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $267-$285; (300-400) $232-$260; (400-500) $217-$221; (500-600) $215-$219; and (600-700) $187-$210.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $82-$90; cutters, $94-$109; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $91-$100.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $114-$123; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$110.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700.
Pairs, $1,100-$1,800.
KARNES CITY
July 8
Cattle on hand: 780
Steer and heifer markets were steady to active.
Packer cows and bulls remained steady to active.
Steers: (200-300) $250-320; (300-400) $246-$290; (400-500) $236-$294; (500-600) $222-$260; (600-700) $202-$246; (700 and up) $185-$215.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$260; (300-400) $225-$260; (400-500) $215-$256; (500-600) $205-$244; (600-700) $188-$230; (700 and up) $150-$191.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $700-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $92-$104, No. 2 $45-$91, and Bulls $85-$125.
Goats and other (per head): 351 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $35-60; (50-100) $75-$125. Nannies: $75-$175. Billies: $165-$275. Sheep: $75-$150. Lambs: $85-$135. Rams: $75-$200; weathers, $175-$375.