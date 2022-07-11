BEEVILLE
July 8
Cattle on hand: 595
Sheep and goats: 18; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/good.
Steers: (200-300) $131-$205; (300-400) $133-$204; (400-500) $128-$178; (500-600) $122-$163; (600-700) $111-$153; and (700-800) $111-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$165; (300-400) $110-$163; (400-500) $117-$160; (500-600) $121-$152; (600-700) $104-$148; and (700-800) $81-$124.
Slaughter cows: $36-$85; slaughter bulls, $77-$110; stocker cows, $75-$95; bred cows, $700-$910; pairs, $600-$925; horses, $475-$975.
CUERO
July 8
Cattle on hand: 1,928
Had 282 cows and 34 bulls Friday. This market was weaker across the board. This is expected this time of the year. Large receipts caused by the drought further hurt the market. Top bulls were off $8 and cows $10 from two weeks ago.
The calf market was noticeably higher by over $7/cwt. Strong demand all the way through on all classes. Heavier weights continued their trend while the lighter weights from 350 pounds up were much higher for a change. The overall average price was $7.40 higher and per value head over $18 higher.
Packer bulls: All weights, $83-$108.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $67-$86; light and weak, $34-$59.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $81-$95.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $147-$180; (250-299) $163-$190; (300-350) $134-$104; (350-400) $153-$192; (400-450) $150-$188; (450-500) $146-$180; (500-550) $144-$174; (550-600) $142-$164; (600-700) $141-$163; (700-800) $140-$154.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $164-$190; (250-300) $168-$208; (300-350) $163-$206; (350-400) $148-$187; (400-450) $154-$190; (450-500) $152-$175; (500-600) $144-$168; (550-600) $146-$158; (600-700) $138-$156; (over 700) $131-$150.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $139-$185; (200-250) $139-$170; (250-300) $139-$170; (300-350) $140-$174; (350-400) $144-$176; (400-450) $141-$172; (450-500) $143-$172; (500-550) $141-$161; (550-600) $134-$164; (600-700) $126-$154; (over 700) $120-$149.
GONZALES
July 9
Receipts: 1,892 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $185-$200; (400-500) $175-$185; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$151.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $143-$152; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$73; cutters, $75-$90; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $75-$85.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
July 9
Cattle on hand: 763
Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were steady to softer.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$205; (300-400) $160-$240; (400-500) $160-$200; (500-600) $146-$180; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $125-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$165; (300-400) $145-$190; (400-500) $145-$170; (500-600) $135-$158; (600-700) $125-$142; (700 and up) $105-$118.
Long bull yearling: $95-$122; Long heifer yearling: $88-$106.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,150, Pairs $1,050-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $76-$89, No. 2 $45-$77, and Bulls $105-$112.
Goats and other (per head): 190 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $65-$150; (50-100) $135-$215. Nannies: $120-$185. Billies: $160-$275. Sheep: $140-$200. Lambs: $115-$170. Rams: $190-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
July 7
Cattle on hand: 816. Calves were steady and packers were softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $161-$204; (300-400) $168-$204; (400-500) $164-$186; (500-600) $155-$180; (600-700) $148-$165; (700-800) $138-$154.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$185; (300-400) $153-$172; (400-500) $156-$182; (500-600) $142-$163; (600-700) $132-$145; (700-800) $107-$117.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,075.
Packer cows: High $78-$83; medium $66-$71; low, $37-$42.
Packer bulls: High $96-$102; medium $81-$88.
