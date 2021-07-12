BEEVILLE
No sale July 9 due to rain.
CUERO
July 9
Cattle on hand: 264
Had 63 cows and 4 bulls Friday. On such a short run the packer types that were here continued to sell at new season highs.
The calf market was improved by $4 to $6. Heavy rains in areas limited the numbers on hand. What was here sold to a strong market as had been the case all week elsewhere. A lot of classes were thin as numbers do not reflect the top market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$77; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 35 bred cows: $700-$1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $178-$181; (350-400) $160-$188; (400-450) $151-$158; (450-500) $144-$160; (500-550) $150-$169; (550-600) $148-$153; (600-700) $135-$147.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $150-$162; (300-350) $173-$180; (350-400) $145-$165; (400-450) $157-$179; (450-500) $156-$174; (500-600) $151-$161; (550-600) $143-$153; (600-700) $129-$147; (over 700) $132-$138.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $110-$140; (300-350) $145-$150; (350-400) $139-$157; (400-450) $152-$162; (450-500) $140-$154; (500-550) $138-$143; (550-600) $133-$139; (600-700) $121-$135; (over 700) $115-$126.
GONZALES
July 10
Receipts: 739 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $185-$189; (400-500) $171-$185; (500-600) $154-$165; (600-700) $141-$145; (700-800) $130-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$168; (300-400) $154-$155; (400-500) $145-$150; (500-600) $136-$141; and (600-700) $125-$132.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $53-$66; cutters, $73-$79; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $62-$69.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.
KARNES CITY
July 10
Cattle on hand: 65
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were very steady.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$185; (300-400) $160-$170; (400-500) $155-$162; (500-600) $140-$145; (600-700) $135-$142; (700 and up) $128-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $122-$135; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $125-$135; Long heifer yearling: $100-$118.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,100. Packer cows: No. 1 $64-$67, No. 2 $50-$58, and Bulls $91-$96.
Goats and other (per head): 265 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$185; (50-100) $190-$240. Nannies: $175-$390. Billies: $270-$370. Sheep: $145-$285. Lambs: $150-$245. Rams: $250-$310.
KARNES COUNTY
July 8
Cattle on hand: 195. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $169-$200; (300-400) $183-$194; (400-500) $161-$190; (500-600) $148-$167; (600-700) $137-$162; (700-800) $127-$136.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$165; (300-400) $154-$178; (400-500) $138-$150; (500-600) $132-$146; (600-700) $123-$131; (700-800) $107-$122.
Packer cows: High $60-$68.
Packer bulls: High $87.
