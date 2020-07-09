HALLETTSVILLE
July 7
Cattle on Hand: 1,322
Week ago: 1,327; Year ago: 1,647
The market continued steady to a little stronger again this week. No. 1 types sold steady to $2 higher. Demand continues to be good.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on about 150 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $55-$70; utility and fat cows, $54-$705; light weight canner cows, $42-$53; poor/weak, $30-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $90-$98; utility and cutter bulls, $83-$91; light weight canner bulls, $71-$83.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$210; (200-300) $146-$170; (300-400) $140-$172.50; (400-500) $136-$165; (500-600) $128-$152.50; (600-700) $118-$142.50;(700-800) $108-$127.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$178; (200-300) $135-$162.50; (300-400) $128-$152.50; (400-500) $126-$150; (500-600) $117-$140; (600-700) $118-$122.50; (700-800) $95-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$170.
Stocker cows: None
WHARTON
July 8
Receipts: 682
Steers: (200-300) $90-$216; (300-400) $110-$176; (400-500) $120-$162; (500-600) $67-$149; (600-700) $84-$137; (700 and up) $47-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$224; (300-400) $41-$158; (400-500) $59-$147; (500-600) $70-$138; (600-700) $85-$130; (700 and up) $52-$123.
Stocker cows: $450-$1,125
Stocker pairs: $630-$1,150
Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$50; (800 and up) $51-$73.
Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.