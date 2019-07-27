BEEVILLE
July 19
Cattle on hand: 400
Sheep and goats: 14; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $118-$175; (300-400) $113-$171; (400-500) $117-$162; (500-600) $110-$146; (600-700) $103-$136; and (700-800) $97-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$136; (300-400) $92-$151; (400-500) $105-$145; (500-600) $102-$143; (600-700) $92-$128; and (700-800) $85-$117.
Slaughter cows: $42-$61; slaughter bulls, $70-$80; stocker cows, $61-$90; pairs, $825-$1,200; horses, $200-$375.
CUERO
July 26
Cattle on hand: 1,604
Had 112 cows and 21 bulls Friday. The packer market was just as strong as last week’s major rise. In fact the top packer cow was $2 higher than last week’s. With numbers down and demand high it makes for a very active market.
The calf market continued to exhibit a strong market as there are several new highs on better quality steers and heifers in weights above 400 pounds. Bull calves over 400 pounds continue to suffer from this hot time of the year. A very active market across the board resulting in a very solid day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$87.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$68; light and weak, $34-$49.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $70-$99; pairs (two): $690 and $900.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $150-$165; (400-450) $147-$166; (450-500) $130-$163; (500-550) $142-$154; (550-600) $141-$149; (600-700) $135-$147; (700-800) $131-$140.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $173-$215; (250-300) $171-$186; (300-350) $164-$172; (350-400) $154-$182; (400-450) $156-$170; (450-500) $141-$154; (500-600) $134-$146; (550-600) $135-$146; (600-700) $127-$130; (over 700) $109-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$187; (200-250) $139-$150; (250-300) $138-$154; (300-350) $128-$154; (350-400) $130-$146; (400-450) $136-$139; (450-500) $136-$138; (500-550) $126-$137; (550-600) $162-$134; (600-700) $119-$130; (over 700) $105-$123.
EDNA
July 22
Receipts: 487
Steers: (200-300) $161-$210; (300-400) $145-$186; (400-500) $142-$165; (500-600) $133-$154; (600-700) $130-$152; and (700 and up) $108-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$174; (300-400) $114-$153; (400-500) $131-$157; (500-600) $124-$141; (600-700) $121-$146; (700 and up) $107-$118.
Packer cows: (600-800) $33-$52; and (800 and up) $53-$65. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $62-$88.
EL CAMPO
July 23
Receipts: 441
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $183-$225; (200-300) $160-$190; (300-400) $153-$180; (400-500) $149-$173; (500-600) $139-$154; (over 600) $130-$142.
Heifers: (under 200) $168-$223; (200-300) $145-$168; (300-400) $138-$185; (400-500) $139-$170; (500-600) $130-$149; (over 600) $129-$130.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $62-$72; lower dressing, $45-$55; thin, $28-$36.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $84-$92; low dressing, $78-$84.
Replacement cows: bred, $800-$900; pairs, $1,025-1,100.
GONZALES
July 20
Receipts: 1,271 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$196; (300-400) $168-$185; (400-500) $147-$165; (500-600) $143-$145; (600-700) $128-$138; (700-800) $118-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $145-$147; (400-500) $135-$140; (500-600) $126-$134; and (600-700) $120-$124.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$52; cutters, $57-$66; canners, $36-$44; low yielding fat cows, $52-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $749-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,150.
HALLETTSVILLE
July 23
Cattle on Hand: 1,665
Week ago: 1,536; Year ago: 1,227
Compared to last week: The calf market was stronger this week. Better quality classes of heavy weights sold $2 to $3 higher while the lighter weights sold $3 to $4 higher. Better kinds sold strong while the plainer types remain discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher on about 210 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $54-$73; utility and fat cows, $53-$62; light weight canner cows, $40-$52; poor and weak cows, $36-$45.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $83-$92; utility and cutter bulls, $75-$86; light weight canner bulls, $68-$76.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $175-$225; (200-300) $170-$215; (300-400) $150-$190; (400-500) $140-$172.50; (500-600) $132-$157.50; (600-700) $116-$140; (700-800) $100-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $140-$160; (300-400) $135-$157.50; (400-500) $130-$148; (500-600) $120-$142; (600-700) $117-$131; (700-800) $100-$124.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $150-$185.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $950-$1,125; medium $750-$875; cows and calf pairs: good $1,200-$1,325; medium $900-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
July 20
Cattle on hand: 455
Market was strong on all calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$190; (400-500) $150-$175; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $130-$150; (700 and up) $115-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $130-$140; (600-700) $118-$130; (700 and up) $100-$122.
Long bull yearling, $95-$125; long heifer yearling, $90-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,275; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$70, No. 2 $45-$52, and Bulls $74-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 88 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $125-$250. Nannies: $100-$185. Billies: $225-$370. Sheep: $80-$150. Lambs: $90-$160. Rams: $95-$220.
KARNES COUNTY
July 25
Cattle on hand: 536. Market steady/stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $165-$195; (300-400) $152-$178; (400-500) $146-$170; (500-600) $135-$152; (600-700) $130-$142; (700-800) $118-$135.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $162-$180; (300-400) $136-$164; (400-500) $136-$156; (500-600) $133-$146; (600-700) $115-$131; (700-800) $103-$115.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $900-$990; plain, $700-$775; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,450.
Packer cows: High $69-$74; medium $58-$63; low, $43-$48.
Packer bulls: High $84-$85; medium $77.
NIXON
July 22
Volume: 717; cows: 60; bulls: 10
Steers: (200-300) $153-$198; (300-400) $146-$188; (400-500) $137-$173; (500-600) $126-$157; (600-700) $117-$139; (700-800) $107-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $384-$230; (300-400) $120-$150; (400-500) $122-$170; (500-600) $115-$135; (600-700) $108-$152; (700-800) $99-$118.
Slaughter cows: $36-$71; slaughter bulls, $74-$86; pairs, $535-$1,425.
WHARTON
July 24
Receipts: 679
Steers: (200-300) $156-$218; (300-400) $148-$182; (400-500) $140-$169; (500-600) $136-$157; (600-700) $130-$146; (700 and up) $112-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $134-$224; (300-400) $129-$150; (400-500) $131-$200; (500-600) $128-$154; (600-700) $99-$126; (700 and up) $93-$120.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; (800 and up) $48-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $61-$83.
