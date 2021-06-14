BEEVILLE
June 11
Cattle on hand: 344
Sheep and goats: 16; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $129-$183; (300-400) $122-$181; (400-500) $119-$166; (500-600) $119-$154; (600-700) $113-$149; and (700-800) $108-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $114-$141; (300-400) $115-$152; (400-500) $110-$145; (500-600) $103-$136; (600-700) $91-$123; and (700-800) $75-$101.
Slaughter cows: $35-$77; slaughter bulls, $60-$96; stocker cows, $75-$96; bred cows, $510-$960; pairs, $900-$1,150; horses, $85-$170.
CUERO
June 11
Cattle on hand: 835
Had 96 cows and 2 bulls Friday. The packer market was solid as numbers remain low. Top bull was $2 higher. The packer cow market however was up strongly with tops up $10.
The calf market was strong once again. All wights above 400 pounds were significantly higher. Some tops were as much as $15 above last week’s strong market. Good rains across the country and coupled with high demand has put a lot of optimism into the market. The calf market has gained over $12 in two weeks. A nice trend.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$78; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $81-$97. Pairs (four): $1,050-$1,250.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $149-$182; (300-350) $159.50-$181; (350-400) $154-$174; (400-450) $169-$188; (450-500) $153-$190; (500-550) $150-$174; (550-600) $142-$155; (600-700) $131-$155; (700-800) $128-$140.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $106-$150; (250-300) $155-$182; (300-350) $153-$186; (350-400) $146-$186; (400-450) $155-$182; (450-500) $149-$178; (500-600) $143-$155; (550-600) $136-$154; (600-700) $125-$147; (over 700) $119-$134.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $136-$154; (250-300) $119-$161; (300-350) $142-$176; (350-400) $138-$170; (400-450) $135-$164; (450-500) $137-$172.50; (500-550) $132-$170; (550-600) $128-$154; (600-700) $124-$149; (over 700) $115-$126.
GONZALES
June 12
Receipts: 1,077 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $192-$195; (400-500) $163-$185; (500-600) $149-$155; (600-700) $137-$141; (700-800) $124-$132.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$168; (300-400) $149-$155; (400-500) $145-$147; (500-600) $135-$141; and (600-700) $125-$131.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $53-$66; cutters, $73-$81; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $66-$76.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $87-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $78-$86. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES COUNTY
June 10
Cattle on hand: 353. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $171-$182.50; (300-400) $161-$182; (400-500) $153-$170; (500-600) $145-$161; (600-700) $135-$150; (700-800) $123-$132.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $143-$152; (300-400) $146-$195; (400-500) $131-$146; (500-600) $127-$140; (600-700) $120-$127.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $925. Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1450-$1,760; plain, $950-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $73-$80; medium $61-$66; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $95-$101.50; medium $85-$89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.