EDNA

June 8

Receipts: 417

Steers: (200-300) $85-$180; (300-400) $110-$170; (400-500) $60-$159; (500-600) $56-$142; (600-700) $80-$132; and (700 and up) $56-$123.

Heifers: (200-300) $100-$162; (300-400) $100-$148; (400-500) $67-$174; (500-600) $104-$131; (600-700) $103-$126.

Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; and (800 and up) $48-$68. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $67-$93.

NIXON

June 8

Volume: 888; cows: 87; bulls: 16

Steers: (200-300) $129-$160; (300-400) $122-$168; (400-500) $121-$153; (500-600) $118-$146; (600-700) $110-$130; (700-800) $103-$120.

Heifers: (200-300) $115-$145; (300-400) $107-$143; (400-500) $111-$140; (500-600) $105-$145; (600-700) $97-$117; (700-800) $84-$100.

Slaughter cows: $30-$69; slaughter bulls, $80-$96; stocker cows, $500-$1,125; pairs, $670-$1,225.

