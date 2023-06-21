EDNA
June 12
Receipts: 627
Steers: (200-300) $80-$316; (300-400) $173-$314; (400-500) $135-$252; (500-600) $98-$235; (600-700) $100-$213; and (700 and up) $80-$202.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$268; (300-400) $106-$292; (400-500) $158-$248; (500-600) $89-$236; (600-700) $175-$212; (700 and up) $103-$200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $36-$65; and (800 and up) $66-$98. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $89-$130.
NIXON
June 12
Volume: 1,265
Steers: (200-300) $262-$320; (300-400) $234-$325; (400-500) $222-$295; (500-600) $212-$290; (600-700) $193-$251; (700-800) $182-$230.
Heifers: (200-300) $220-$290; (300-400) $219-$290; (400-500) $207-$280; (500-600) $196-$257; (600-700) $182-$295; (700-800) $161-$192.
Slaughter cows, $45-$101; Slaughter bulls, $89-$126; stocker cows, $600-$1,100; pairs, $1,225-$1,700.