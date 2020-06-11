EL CAMPO

June 9

Receipts: 364

Steers: (under 200) $180-$205; (200-300) $150-$173; (300-400) $145-$159; (400-500) $134-$165; (500-600) $125-$142; (over 600) $120-$127.

Heifers: (under 200) $162-$180; (200-300) $150-$170; (300-400) $136-$148; (400-500) $125-$155; (500-600) $117-$128; (over 600) $107-$118.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $62-$73; lower dressing, $42-$52; thin, $20-$30.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $88-$96; low dressing, $68-$75.

HALLETTSVILLE

June 9

Cattle on Hand: 946

Week ago: 1,334; Year ago: 836

Compared to last week: The market this week continued its pattern of fully steady to instances of $2 to $3 higher. Demand remains strong. Pastures in very good condition with lots of activity in the hay fields.

Packer cows and bulls sold $3 higher on about 110 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $55-$73; utility and fat cows, $52-$67; light weight canner cows, $42-$53; poor and weak cows, $34-$45.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $91-$99; utility and cutter bulls, $83-$92; light weight canner bulls, $72-$85.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$230; (200-300) $148-$180; (300-400) $138-$175; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $124-$152.50; (600-700) $116-$140; (700-800) $104-$126.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $132-$168; (300-400) $126-$162.50; (400-500) $122-$145; (500-600) $112-$136; (600-700) $102-$120; (700-800) $98-$117.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$160.

WHARTON

June 10

Receipts: 627

Steers: (200-300) $130-$188; (300-400) $55-$170; (400-500) $49-$164; (500-600) $56-$145; (600-700) $49-$129; (700 and up) $41-$124.

Heifers: (200-300) $73-$197; (300-400) $44-$144; (400-500) $50-$158; (500-600) $80-$150; (600-700) $90-$128; (700 and up) $72-$104.

Stocker cows: $500-$1,025; pairs, $480-$1,100.

Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$49; (800 and up) $48-$69; packer bulls, (800 and up) $71-$95.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.