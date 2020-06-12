CUERO
June 12
Cattle on hand: 939
Had 130 cows and nine bulls. The packer market continues to be very strong as there were some real quality high yielding types.
The calf market once again turned up despite the new COVID-19 concerns and resultant drop in the stock market. The market was very active with buyers competing for supplies of calves to go out on grass or if heavy enough to go straight to the feedlot. All in all a very healthy market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $79-$91; pairs (four): $900-$1,250.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $129-$160; (250-299) $156-$169; (300-350) $148-$170; (350-400) $150-$164; (400-450) $146-$164; (450-500) $145-$156; (500-550) $136-$151; (550-600) $129-$135; (600-700) $120-$130; (700-800) $112-$119.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $142-$178; (250-300) $154-$172; (300-350) $157-$167; (350-400) $154-$167; (400-450) $138-$166; (450-500) $135-$152; (500-550) $128-$149; (550-600) $122-$136; (600-700) $114-$123; (over 700) $109-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $129-$207.50; (200-250) $135-$157; (250-300) $134-$155; (300-350) $134-$152; (350-400) $130-$135; (400-450) $125-$135; (450-500) $129-$152; (500-550) $121-$146; (550-600) $117-$124; (600-700) $110-$128; (over 700) $101-$160.
KARNES COUNTY
June 11
Cattle on hand: 548. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$177.50; (300-400) $149-$169; (400-500) $135-$154; (500-600) $123-$149; (600-700) $115-$135; (700-800) $115-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $150-$161; (300-400) $131-$162; (400-500) $127-$138; (500-600) $119-$165; (600-700) $107-$125; (700-800) $92-$97.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,110; plain, $750-$850.
Packer cows: High $62-$68; medium $49-$55; low, $32-$38.
Packer bulls: High $85-$90; medium $75-$78.
