CUERO
June 17
Cattle on hand: 1,518
Had 261 cows and 22 bulls Friday. This market was strong once again maintaining and exceeding some of the levels last week. The market is very strong and higher on packer cows by over $6. Top cows were at $99/cwt while bulls topped out at $117/cwt, $4/cwt higher.
The calf market was a little weaker on the light and middle weights, but the heavier end is solid. Drought and economy concerns are weighing on the market. Recession appears to be coming causing the economy to slow down as consumers tighten spending to deal with inflation.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$117.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $70-$99; light and weak, $44-$69.
Palpated: 27 bred cows: $83-$96. Pairs: 4 pairs, $875-$1,050.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$180; (200-249) $164-$188; (250-299) $173-$192; (300-350) $159-$188; (350-400) $158-$168; (400-450) $158-$184; (450-500) $152-$182; (500-550) $154-$175; (550-600) $148-$161; (600-700) $139-$157; (700-800) $139-$155.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $149-$190; (250-300) $175-$192; (300-350) $155-$186; (350-400) $153-$184; (400-450) $154-$184; (450-500) $158-$178; (500-600) $140-$160; (550-600) $142-$154; (600-700) $130-$155; (over 700) $129-$140.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $128-$266; (200-250) $135-$186; (250-300) $148-$200; (300-350) $144-$178; (350-400) $138-$163; (400-450) $138-$162; (450-500) $136-$182; (500-550) $136-$210; (550-600) $132-$155; (600-700) $125-$162.50; (over 700) $116-$144.
GONZALES
June 18
Receipts: 1,647 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to a little higher on good quality. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a weaker undertone. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $185-$200; (400-500) $175-$185; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$151.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $143-$152; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$73; cutters, $75-$90; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $75-$85.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
June 11
Cattle on hand: 565
Market was stronger on most calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$210; (300-400) $165-$205; (400-500) $165-$190; (500-600) $158-$182; (600-700) $155-$170; (700 and up) $135-$152.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $145-$182; (400-500) $145-$190; (500-600) $130-$185; (600-700) $125-$165; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Long bull yearling: $120-$135; Long heifer yearling: $110-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $925-$1,150, Pairs $1,125-$1,225; Packer cows: No. 1 $77-$94, No. 2 $55-$72, and Bulls $105-$114
Goats and other (per head): 262 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$160; (50-100) $245-$320. Nannies: $170-$165. Billies: $315-$375. Sheep: $140-$180. Lambs: $135-$210. Rams: $180-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
June 16
Cattle on hand: 893. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $158-$200; (300-400) $161-$193; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $143-$182; (600-700) $133-$157; (700-800) $128-$146.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $143-$183; (300-400) $141-$187; (400-500) $141-$171; (500-600) $133-$163; (600-700) $122-$170; (700-800) $113-$125.
Packer cows: High $87-$93; medium $71-$77; low, $40-$45.
Packer bulls: High $107-$115; medium $94-$100; low, $78-$84.
