BEEVILLE
June 16
Cattle on hand: 260
Sheep and goats: 9
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high.
Steers: (200-300) $198-$285 (300-400) $196-$270; (400-500) $138-$220; (500-600) $183-$240; (600-700) $177-$220; and (700-800) $160-$195.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$230; (300-400) $161-$227; (400-500) $185-$240; (500-600) $167-$221; (600-700) $162-$212; and (700-800) $138-$225.
Slaughter cows: $74-$100; slaughter bulls, $102-$120; stocker cows, $87-$108; bred cows, $760-$1,450.
CUERO
June 16
Cattle on hand: 1,514
There were 154 cows and 30 bulls. The packer market was a little lower but still strong. The calf market was lower. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $108-$124.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$100; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 19 bred: $99-$156; 2 pairs: $1,475 and $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $236-$266; (350-400) $235-$270; (400-450) $230-$252; (450-500) $236-$266; (500-550) $221-$244; (550-600) $218-$247(600-700) $200-$230; (700-800) $193-$208.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $223-$270; (250-300) $248-$282; (300-350) $242-$282; (350-400) $233-$272; (400-450) $225-$262; (450-500) $214-$262; (500-550) $214-$242; (550-600) $201-$238; (600-700) $195-$244; (over 700) $176-$206.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $243-$262; (200-250) $232-$256; (250-300) $226-$240; (300-350) $219-$244; (350-400) $232-$268; (400-450) $217-$246; (450-500) $207-$246; (500-550) $200-$248; (550-600) $191-$210; (600-700) $178-$202; (over 700) $161-$193.
GONZALES
June 17
Receipts: 882
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady to less. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $275-$285; (300-400) $265-$270 (400-500) $251-$260; (500-600) $220-$240; (600-700) $211-$217; (700-800) $185-$205.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$145.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $267-$285; (300-400) $229-$260(400-500) $219-$224; (500-600) $204-$210; and (600-700) $183-$195.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $78-$88; cutters, $94-$107; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $87-$94.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $112-$125; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$110.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,600. Pairs, $1,100-$1,800.
KARNES CITY
June 17
Cattle on hand: 436
Steer and heifer markets were steady.
Packer cows and bulls remained steady to a few dollars cheaper on cows.
Steers: (200-300) $250-285; (300-400) $235-$280; (400-500) $233-$298; (500-600) $212-$245; (600-700) $209-$229; (700 and up) $181-$210.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$285; (300-400) $225-$280; (400-500) $213-$262; (500-600) $208-$270; (600-700) $198-$230; (700 and up) $167-$200.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $700-$1,300, Pairs $1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $90-$100, No. 2 $65-$89, and Bulls $84-$125.
Goats and other (per head): 195 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $35-65; (50-100) $75-$200. Nannies: $100-$300. Billies: $150-$250. Sheep: $75-$150. Lambs: $75-$190. Rams: $100-$175; weathers, $175-$425.