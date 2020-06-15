BEEVILLE
June 12
Cattle on hand: 211
Sheep and goats: 3; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$185; (300-400) $124-$169; (400-500) $116-$157; (500-600) $108-$146; (600-700) $95-$125; and (700-800) $93-$106.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$155; (300-400) $108-$137; (400-500) $104-$137; (500-600) $98-$130; (600-700) $92-$117 and (700-800) $78-$92.
Slaughter cows: $35-$65; slaughter bulls, $40-$91; stocker cows, $48-$68; bred cows, $690-$875.
GONZALES
June 13
Receipts: 1,218 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to active on better ones. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2-$3 better.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $167-$180; (300-400) $160-$165; (400-500) $142-$155; (500-600) $132-$139; (600-700) $111-$128; (700-800) $102-$110.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $152-$165; (300-400) $136-$144; (400-500) $128-$132; (500-600) $117-$125; and (600-700) $108-$110.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$58; cutters, $65-$74; canners, $25-$45; low yielding fat cows, $60-$67.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $95-$105; light weights and medium quality bulls, $70-$91. Stocker cows, $650-$1,000. Pairs, $525-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
June 13
Cattle on hand: 248
Market was strong on all calves. Packers stead as well.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $160-$170; (400-500) $138-$165; (500-600) $125-$142; (600-700) $120-$128; (700 and up) $110-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$145; (300-400) $120-$140; (400-500) $128-$140; (500-600) $122-$140; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $90-$116.
Long bull yearling: $101-$118
Long heifer yearling: $85-$112
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $675-$825; Packer cows: No. 1 $60-$75, No. 2 $40-$54, and Bulls $82-$90.
Goats and other (per head): 245 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $135-$275. Nannies: $155-$180. Billies: $145-$275. Sheep: $85-$140. Lambs: $70-$150. Rams: $210-$500.
