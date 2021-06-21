BEEVILLE
June 18
Cattle on hand: 197
Sheep and goats: 9; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$170; (300-400) $128-$166; (400-500) $121-$166; (500-600) $116-$158; (600-700) $113-$140; and (700-800) $102-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$141; (300-400) $120-$155; (400-500) $118-$158; (500-600) $110-$150; (600-700) $101-$133; and (700-800) $100-$119.
Slaughter cows: $35-$76; slaughter bulls, $80-$98; stocker cows, $67-$80.
CUERO
June 18
Cattle on hand: 1,083
Had 152 cows and 11 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady to a little higher on the tops end of bulls while quality on cows was lower resulting in the tops being off about $5. Numbers continue to be low. Prices are strong as a result.
The calf market was steady with last week’s big rise. All classes sold to a very active market. Not many new tops but rang in prices was very comparable to last week.
Packer bulls: All weights, $74-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$73; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 20 bred cows: $74-$101. Pairs (two): $1,040.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $146-$240; (200-249) $156-$167.50; (250-299) $162-$166; (300-350) $158-$190; (350-400) $141-$162; (400-450) $154-$186; (450-500) $149-$177; (500-550) $147-$171; (550-600) $145-$161; (600-700) $141-$155; (700-800) $129-$134.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $164-$186; (250-300) $147-$182; (300-350) $151-$186; (350-400) $150-$185; (400-450) $153-$190; (450-500) $145-$180; (500-600) $140-$154; (550-600) $127-$152; (600-700) $129-$151; (over 700) $122-$132.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $144-$185; (200-250) $145-$164; (250-300) $138-$154; (300-350) $141-$178; (350-400) $137-$150; (400-450) $140-$153; (450-500) $135-$151; (500-550) $136-$197.50; (550-600) $127-$154; (600-700) $112-$132; (over 700) $106-$124.
GONZALES
June 19
Receipts: 1,175 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $3 cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $185-$189; (400-500) $167-$185; (500-600) $149-$160; (600-700) $135-$143; (700-800) $124-$132.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$168; (300-400) $150-$155; (400-500) $147-$149; (500-600) $132-$141; and (600-700) $125-$131.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $53-$66; cutters, $73-$81; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $62-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$104; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.
KARNES CITY
June 19
Cattle on hand: 256
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were very steady as well.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$175; (300-400) $165-$200; (400-500) $152-$190; (500-600) $142-$165; (600-700) $135-$146; (700 and up) $125-$138.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$160; (300-400) $130-$150; (400-500) $140-$170; (500-600) $132-$165; (600-700) $122-$140; (700 and up) $90-$118.
Long bull yearling: $115-$125; Long heifer yearling: $85-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,050, Pairs $1,150-$1,425; Packer cows: No. 1 $68-$75, No. 2 $52-$58, and Bulls $94-$100.
Goats and other (per head): 225 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$175; (50-100) $185-$355. Nannies: $185-$240. Billies: $245-$415. Sheep: $140-$210. Lambs: $165-$230. Rams: $255-$380.
KARNES COUNTY
JUne 17
Cattle on hand: 716. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $160-$187; (300-400) $159-$177; (400-500) $158-$172.50; (500-600) $145-$172.50; (600-700) $135-$147; (700-800) $120-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $147-$155; (300-400) $140-$157; (400-500) $138-$153; (500-600) $139-$155; (600-700) $122-$133; (700-800) $111-$120.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,000- $1,175; plain, $775-$900; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,450-$1,675; plain, $950-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $70-$76; medium $58-$64; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$95; medium $82-$86.
