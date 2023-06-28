EDNA
June 19
Receipts: 508
Steers: (200-300) $80-$290; (300-400) $98-$294; (400-500) $108-$310; (500-600) $180-$237; (600-700) $190-$218; and (700 and up) $172-$213.
Heifers: (200-300) $239-$252; (300-400) $130-$258; (400-500) $70-$242; (500-600) $180-$227; (600-700) $120-$213; (700 and up) $126-$195.
Packer cows: (600-800) $39-$67; and (800 and up) $68-$103. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $107-$127.
NIXON
June 19
Volume: 554
Steers: (200-300) $236-$315; (300-400) $225-$305; (400-500) $204-$270; (500-600) $196-$237; (600-700) $188-$217; (700-800) $174-$200.
Heifers: (200-300) $212-$295; (300-400) $217-$270; (400-500) $197-$235; (500-600) $188-$224; (600-700) $176-$215; (700-800) $154-$180.
Slaughter cows, $40-$100; Slaughter bulls, $89-$125; stocker cows, $600-$1,125; pairs, $1,110-$2,100.