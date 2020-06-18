EL CAMPO
June 16
Receipts: 372
Steers: (under 200) $184-$240; (200-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $150-$166; (400-500) $146-$166; (500-600) $129-$149; (over 600) $123-$139.
Heifers: (under 200) $180-$225; (200-300) $155-$200; (300-400) $138-$148; (400-500) $120-$136; (500-600) $119-$148; (over 600) $109-$123.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$68; lower dressing, $40-$50; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $78-$88; low dressing, $65-$75.
HALLETTSVILLE
June 16
Cattle on Hand: 1,200
Week ago: 946; Year ago: 1,055
Compared to last week: The market was a tick lower this week. Better quality classes of calves sold mostly steady to $2 lower. Demand is good. Plainer types were weaker.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on approximately 210 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $54-$71; utility and fat cows, $52-$63; light weight canner cows, $40-$52; poor weak, $30-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $91-$97; utility and cutter bulls, $83-$92; light weight canner bulls, $72-$83.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$210; (200-300) $148-$190; (300-400) $138-$165; (400-500) $132-$166; (500-600) $124-$150; (600-700) $114-$132.50;(700-800) $106-$121.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $148-$205; (200-300) $135-$161; (300-400) $130-$158; (400-500) $124-$146; (500-600) $112-$136; (600-700) $102-$121; (700-800) $98-$117.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$165.
WHARTON
June 17
Receipts: 595
Steers: (200-300) $90-$217; (300-400) $57-$174; (400-500) $61-$170; (500-600) $105-$150; (600-700) $92-$134; (700 and up) $60-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $157-$252; (300-400) $46-$200; (400-500) $45-$172; (500-600) $70-$139; (600-700) $92-$131; (700 and up) $58-$111.
Stocker cows: $400-$1,050; stocker pairs, $800-$1,200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $33-$45; (800 and up) $46-$71; packer bulls, (800 and up) $68-$96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.