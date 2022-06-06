BEEVILLE
June 3
Cattle on hand: 566
Sheep and goats: 48; horses: 6
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$215; (300-400) $145-$190; (400-500) $132-$175; (500-600) $128-$174; (600-700) $116-$152; and (700-800) $112-$146.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$193; (300-400) $125-$173; (400-500) $115-$165; (500-600) $113-$151; (600-700) $104-$135; and (700-800) $95-$114.
Slaughter cows: $20-$85; slaughter bulls, $67-$107; stocker cows, $61-$91; bred cows, $460-$975; pairs, $790-$1,155; horses, $400-$1,150.
CUERO
June 3
Cattle on hand: 1,445
Had 233 cows and 33 bulls Friday. The packer market was strong and steady this week. The top packer cow was $86/cwt, while the top bull sold for $108/cwt.
The calf market was higher. The market was higher and demand was strong, especially on the heavier weights. The overall average was up over $2/cwt for a total of $6 more per head on 4 pounds less weight. It was a good and active day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$108.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $68-$86; light and weak, $25-$45.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $70-$82. Pairs: 16 pairs: $800-$1,200..
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $170-$208; (250-299) $153-$170; (300-350) $140-$184; (350-400) $153-$174; (400-450) $145-$176; (450-500) $149-$182.50; (500-550) $148-$168; (550-600) $146-$164; (600-700) $140-$165; (700-800) $124-$158.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $149-$212.50; (250-300) $173-$198; (300-350) $163-$190; (350-400) $156-$180; (400-450) $142-$180; (450-500) $144-$174; (500-600) $139-$164; (550-600) $144-$163; (600-700) $135-$156; (over 700) $124-$146.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$202; (200-250) $154-$188; (250-300) $136-$190; (300-350) $139-$184; (350-400) $143-$188; (400-450) $134-$180; (450-500) $143-$194; (500-550) $135-$170; (550-600) $134-$160; (600-700) $126-$157; (over 700) $107-$128.
GONZALES
June 4
Receipts: 1,075 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold softer. Packer bulls sold steady. Packer cows sold $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $165-$182; (400-500) $171-$175; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$151.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $143-$152; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$73; cutters, $75-$88; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $75-$81.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
June 4
Cattle on hand: 560
Market was stronger on most calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$205; (300-400) $160-$182; (400-500) $165-$190; (500-600) $158-$172; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $135-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $142-$190; (400-500) $145-$175; (500-600) $140-$155; (600-700) $128-$146; (700 and up) $115-$120.
Long bull yearling: $120-$135; Long heifer yearling: $105-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $950-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $72-$85, No. 2 $62-$68, and Bulls $99-$108.
Goats and other (per head): 300 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $135-$220; (50-100) $230-$285. Nannies: $190-$320. Billies: $315-$500. Sheep: $165-$240. Lambs: $135-$210. Rams: $165-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
June 2
Cattle on hand: 966. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $164-$198; (300-400) $164-$198; (400-500) $161-$195; (500-600) $152-$184; (600-700) $144-$168; (700-800) $138-$147.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$173; (300-400) $154-$180; (400-500) $153-$185; (500-600) $142-$172; (600-700) $133-$170; (700-800) $114-$134.
Pairs: good, $1,200-$1,350.
Packer cows: High $75-$83.50; medium $43-$62; low, $40-$45.
Packer bulls: High $97-$102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.