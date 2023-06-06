BEEVILLE
June 2
Cattle on hand: 400
Horses: 0
Sheep and goats: 25
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $205-$275 (300-400) $215-$305; (400-500) $189-$265; (500-600) $174-$245; (600-700) $169-$225; and (700-800) $145-$196.
Heifers: (200-300) $180-$250; (300-400) $187-$260; (400-500) $180-$238; (500-600) $168-$229; (600-700) $152-$220; and (700-800) $125-$201.
Slaughter cows: $60-$100; slaughter bulls, $74-$116; stocker cows, $79-$113; bred cows, $810-$1,460.
CUERO
June 2
Cattle on hand: 1,222
There were 112 cows and 15 bulls. The packer market was steady The calf market was significantly higher. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $110-$127.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$103; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 5 bred: $95-$105; 4 pairs: $1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $260-$300; (200-249) $260-$290;(250-299) $269-$297; (300-350) $210-$282; (350-400) $265-$304; (400-450) $256-$300; (450-500) $236-$284; (500-550) $229-$256; (550-600) $225-$256; (600-700) $206-$229; (700-800) $187-$210.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $270-$298; (250-300) $228-$286; (300-350) $248-$302; (350-400) $246-$298; (400-450) $239-$298; (450-500) $226-$288; (500-550) $222-$244; (550-600) $206-$234; (600-700) $200-$227; (over 700) $184-$218.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $249-$292.5; (200-250) $250-$282; (250-300) $226-$270; (300-350) $228-$290; (350-400) $227-$296; (400-450) $226-$254; (450-500) $220-$250; (500-550) $210-$254; (550-600) $209-$262; (600-700) $196-$219; (over 700) $159-$206.
GONZALES
June 3
Receipts: 1,319 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $272-$285; (300-400) $265-$270; (400-500) $235-$261; (500-600) $225-$231; (600-700) $205-$215; (700-800) $178-$201.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$115.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $245-$260; (300-400) $237-$241; (400-500) $211-$230; (500-600) $205-$209; and (600-700) $175-$198.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $78-$88; cutters, $94-$103; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $88-$95.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $108-$120; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$105.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700. Pairs, $1,100-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
June 3
Cattle on hand: 537
Steer and heifer markets were $5-$10 higher. Feeder cattle between was also $5-$10 higher.
Packer cows and bulls remained steady, while sheep and goat markets took a dip.
Steers: (200-300) $268-$280; (300-400) $264-$305; (400-500) $243-$300; (500-600) $220-$252; (600-700) $201-$234; (700 and up) $183-$200.
Heifers: (200-300) $200-$220; (300-400) $239-$265; (400-500) $219-$282; (500-600) $200-$241; (600-700) $189-$250; (700 and up) $155-$186.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $700-$1,800, Pairs $1,475-$2,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $94-$108, No. 2 $72-$93, and Bulls $85-$117.
Goats and other (per head): 253 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $45-$100; (50-100) $100-$250. Nannies: $150-$375. Billies: $175-$375. Sheep: $75-$150. Lambs: $100-$175. Rams: $150-$375; weathers, $175-$400.