BEEVILLE

May 29

Cattle on hand: 118

Sheep and goats: 1; horses: 2

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $157-$185; (300-400) $131-$172; (400-500) $114-$157; (500-600) $117-$146; (600-700) $95-$122; and (700-800) $84-$113.

Heifers: (200-300) $126-$148; (300-400) $114-$145; (400-500) $101-$137; (500-600) $92-$134; (600-700) $90-$109; and (700-800) $62-$90.

Slaughter cows: $35-$67; slaughter bulls, $52-$83; stocker cows, $62-$70; bred cows, $560-$710; horses, $260-$400.

GONZALES

May 30

Receipts: 1,114 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$180; (300-400) $165-$170; (400-500) $155-$160; (500-600) $131-$145; (600-700) $122-$128; (700-800) $100-$118.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $137-$165; (300-400) $134-$138; (400-500) $128-$131; (500-600) $115-$125; and (600-700) $110-$112.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$58; cutters, $64-$73; canners, $25-$45; low yielding fat cows, $60-$67.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$98; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$87. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.

KARNES CITY

May 306

Cattle on hand: 426

Market was steady on calves. Packers were steady as well.

Steers: (200-300) $155-$170; (300-400) $145-$165; (400-500) $138-$156; (500-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $120-$125; (700 and up) $115-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $135-$155; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $125-$148; (500-600) $118-$136; (600-700) $110-$132; (700 and up) $95-$110.

Long bull yearling: $100-$118. Long heifer yearling: $88-$110.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $925-$1,075, Pairs $1,050-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $60-$72, No. 2 $44-$56, and Bulls $75-$92.

Goats and other (per head): 195 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $135-$240. Nannies: $135-$260. Billies: $160-$370. Sheep: $95-$170. Lambs: $120-$190. Rams: $210-$260.

