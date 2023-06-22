EL CAMPO
June 20
Receipts: 1,235
Steers: (under 200) $240-$310; (200-300) $258-$310; (300-400) $246-$313; (400-500) $245-$308; (500-600) $227-$255 (600-700) $204-$245; (700 and over) $177-220.
Heifers: (under 200) $225-$250; (200-300) $211-$275; (300-400) $226-$308; (400-500) $221-$308; (500-600) $208-$250; (600-700) $191-$219; (700 and over) $174-$205.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $98-$112; lower dressing, $80-$89; thin, $55-$75.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $117-$125; low dressing, $100-$107.
HALLETTSVILLE
June 20
Cattle on Hand: 1,350
Compared to last week: The market was a little weaker Packer cows sold $3 to $6 higher. Demand is extremely good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $80-$118; utility and fat cows, $76-$106; light weight canner cows, $55-$78; poor and weak cows, $48-62.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $116-$132; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$118; light weight canner bulls, $98-$110.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $230-$315; (200-300) $240-$310; (300-400) $235-$295; (400-500) $225-$285; (500-600) $205-$245; (600-700) $195-$232.50; (700-800) $180-$215.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $210-$285; (200-300) $220-$275; (300-400) $210-$270; (400-500) $205-$265; (500-600) $190-$255; (600-700) $180-$205; (700-800) $170-$195.
Stocker cows: (good cows and heifers) $1,350-$1,600; (medium) $1,000-$1,325; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,425-$1,600.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $220-$260.