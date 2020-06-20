CUERO
June 19
Cattle on hand: 1,330
There were 250 cows and 19 bulls. The packer market continues to be very strong. Demand remains exceptional as economy reopens and the pent up demand is showing up in the market with new highs.
The calf market, despite the weakness in the live cattle market this week is remaining strong. There is a lot of demand for calves not only to go out on grass, but also to feedlot. Placements in feedlots from January to May were down 1 million head from year earlier.
Packer bulls: $80-$99
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; poor and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 21 bred, $81-94
Pairs: 12, $900-$1,300
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $131-$170; (250-299) $153-$174; (300-350) $1151-$170; (350-400) $153-$164; (400-450) $152-$156; (450-500) $142-$148; (500-550) $132-$146; (550-600) $129-$135; (600-700) $119-$130; (700-800) $108- $120.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $140-$174; (250-300) $154-$182; (300-350) $151-$160; (350-400) $141-$167; (400-450) $141-$156; (450-500) $135-$161; (500-550) $127-$152; (550-600) $121-$135; (600-700) $116-$120; (over 700) $107-$108.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$178; (200-250) $135-$157; (250-300) $131-$161; (300-350) $136-$152; (350-400) $126-$150; (400-450) $125-$156; (450-500) $127-$172; (500-550) $121-$160; (550-600) $116-$145; (600-700) $109-$156; (over 700) $101-$109.
