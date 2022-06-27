BEEVILLE
June 24
Cattle on hand: 747
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer. There will not be a sale on July 1.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$185; (300-400) $133-$183; (400-500) $126-$173; (500-600) $121-$163; (600-700) $121-$162; and (700-800) $110-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $104-$160; (300-400) $112-$148; (400-500) $112-$151; (500-600) $106-$150; (600-700) $103-$138; and (700-800) $85-$124.
Slaughter cows: $25-$79; slaughter bulls, $40-$109; stocker cows, $64-$84; bred cows, $525-$875; pairs, $600-$1,100.
CUERO
June 24
Cattle on hand: 2,087
Had 460 cows and 29 bulls Friday. This market was strong once again, despite the huge run of cows hitting the market. The top cow was at $97/cwt while the top bull was $115/cwt. Quality cows and bulls are at a premium as the drought is hurting the condition of all livestock.
The calf market was once again a little weaker on the light and middle weights. Even more so on lower quality light weight drought stressed calves. But the heavier end is solid. Drought and economy concerns continue to weigh on the market.
There will not be a sale on July 1.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$115.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $70-$97; light and weak, $44-$69.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $90-$103.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $151-$194; (300-350) $147-$200; (350-400) $149-$180; (400-450) $145-$184; (450-500) $148-$170; (500-550) $139-$164; (550-600) $139-$161; (600-700) $132-$154; (700-800) $136-$150.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $132-$172.50; (250-300) $154-$200; (300-350) $143-$184; (350-400) $149-$186; (400-450) $147-$184; (450-500) $144-$170; (500-600) $140-$162; (550-600) $136-$161; (600-700) $124-$153; (over 700) $109-$135.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $124-$150; (200-250) $135-$177.50; (250-300) $132-$160; (300-350) $134-$178; (350-400) $132-$170; (400-450) $133-$170; (450-500) $134-$153; (500-550) $131-$185; (550-600) $128-$157; (600-700) $122-$153; (over 700) $115-$139.
GONZALES
June 25
Receipts: 1,685 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher in a strong and active market. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a weaker undertone. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. There will not be a sale July 2.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $185-$200; (400-500) $175-$185; (500-600) $159-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$151.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $140-$159; (500-600) $143-$152; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $64-$73; cutters, $75-$90; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $75-$85.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $88-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
June 25
Cattle on hand: 796
Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were steady. There will not be a sale July 2.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$220; (300-400) $160-$205; (400-500) $155-$180; (500-600) $150-$180; (600-700) $142-$160; (700 and up) $125-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $135-$160; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $130-$158; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Long bull yearling: $118-$135; Long heifer yearling: $98-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$1,050, Pairs $1,025-$1,125; Packer cows: No. 1 $71-$86, No. 2 $45-$62, and Bulls $91-$110.
Goats and other (per head): 190 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $112-$210; (50-100) $215-$415. Nannies: $185-$300. Billies: $275-$420. Sheep: $140-$175. Lambs: $155-$240. Rams: $290-$460.
KARNES COUNTY
June 23
Cattle on hand: 1,085. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $153-$197; (300-400) $156-$191; (400-500) $154-$185; (500-600) $150-$171; (600-700) $145-$166; (700-800) $133-$145.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$196; (300-400) $148-$191; (400-500) $143-$171; (500-600) $141-$157; (600-700) $131-$154; (700-800) $121-$150.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,050-$1,160.
Packer cows: High $87-$94; medium $71-$77; low, $40-$45.
Packer bulls: High $100-$106; medium $87-$95.
