BEEVILLE
June 25
Cattle on hand: 342
Sheep and goats: 2; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. There will not be a sale July 2.
Steers: (200-300) $138-$185; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $112-$175; (500-600) $111-$162; (600-700) $103-$149; and (700-800) $97-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$166; (300-400) $113-$159; (400-500) $112-$152; (500-600) $111-$150; (600-700) $106-$139; and (700-800) $95-$109.
Slaughter cows: $35-$76; slaughter bulls, $76-$83; stocker cows, $66-$85; bred cows, $875-$1,000; pairs, $1,060-$1,275; horses, $150-$400.
CUERO
June 25
Cattle on hand: 1,094
Had 147 cows and 16 bulls Friday. The packer market continued to be strong with season highs on bulls and cows. Two bulls sold for $101/cwt. Small numbers coupled with strong demand makes for higher prices.
The calf market was steady with recent weeks rise. All classes sold to a very active market. Quite a few new tops but range in prices was very comparable to last week.
There will not be a sale July 2.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$101.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$74; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 25 bred cows: $76-$108. Pairs (four), $1,100-#1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $160-$184; (250-299) $162-$180; (300-350) $168-$187; (350-400) $159-$184; (400-450) $155-$187; (450-500) $151-$179; (500-550) $144-$177; (550-600) $143-$162; (600-700) $133-$153; (700-800) $131-$141.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126-$187.50; (250-300) $130-$178; (300-350) $154-$189; (350-400) $144-$188; (400-450) $155-$185; (450-500) $151-$173; (500-600) $148-$168; (550-600) $141-$157; (600-700) $136-$152; (over 700) $122-$146.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $128-$150; (200-250) $129-$146; (250-300) $138-$151; (300-350) $128-$160; (350-400) $132-$164; (400-450) $142-$176; (450-500) $132-$152; (500-550) $132-$154; (550-600) $126-$138; (600-700) $119-$146; (over 700) $108-$125.
GONZALES
June 26
Receipts: 1,130 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. There will not be a sale July 3.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $185-$189; (400-500) $167-$185; (500-600) $150-$160; (600-700) $135-$145; (700-800) $129-$132.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$168; (300-400) $150-$155; (400-500) $145-$149; (500-600) $132-$141; and (600-700) $125-$131.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $53-$66; cutters, $73-$79; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $62-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$101; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.
KARNES CITY
June 26
Cattle on hand: 370
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were very steady. There will not be a sale July 3.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$185; (300-400) $150-$165; (400-500) $145-$175; (500-600) $135-$165; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $125-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $126-$175; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling: $122-$135; Long heifer yearling: $95-$106.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,100, Pairs $1,250-$1,425; Packer cows: No. 1 $66-$73, No. 2 $45-$62, and Bulls $92-$96.
Goats and other (per head): 197 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$185; (50-100) $185-$260. Nannies: $175-$310. Billies: $250-$340. Sheep: $145-$285. Lambs: $150-$245. Rams: $265-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
June 24
Cattle on hand: 527. Market was stronger compared to last week. Packers were steady. There will not be a sale July 1.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $167-$186; (300-400) $162-$187; (400-500) $155-$187; (500-600) $145-$168; (600-700) $135-$150; (700-800) $125-$135.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$162; (300-400) $140-$159; (400-500) $139-$169; (500-600) $131-$153; (600-700) $125-$152; (700-800) $110-$118.
Packer cows: High $70-$76; medium $58-$64; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$96; medium $82-$86.
