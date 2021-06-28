BEEVILLE

June 25

Cattle on hand: 342

Sheep and goats: 2; horses: 1

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. There will not be a sale July 2.

Steers: (200-300) $138-$185; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $112-$175; (500-600) $111-$162; (600-700) $103-$149; and (700-800) $97-$130.

Heifers: (200-300) $125-$166; (300-400) $113-$159; (400-500) $112-$152; (500-600) $111-$150; (600-700) $106-$139; and (700-800) $95-$109.

Slaughter cows: $35-$76; slaughter bulls, $76-$83; stocker cows, $66-$85; bred cows, $875-$1,000; pairs, $1,060-$1,275; horses, $150-$400.

CUERO

June 25

Cattle on hand: 1,094

Had 147 cows and 16 bulls Friday. The packer market continued to be strong with season highs on bulls and cows. Two bulls sold for $101/cwt. Small numbers coupled with strong demand makes for higher prices.

The calf market was steady with recent weeks rise. All classes sold to a very active market. Quite a few new tops but range in prices was very comparable to last week.

There will not be a sale July 2.

Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$101.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$74; light and weak, $15-$45.

Palpated: 25 bred cows: $76-$108. Pairs (four), $1,100-#1,300.

Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $160-$184; (250-299) $162-$180; (300-350) $168-$187; (350-400) $159-$184; (400-450) $155-$187; (450-500) $151-$179; (500-550) $144-$177; (550-600) $143-$162; (600-700) $133-$153; (700-800) $131-$141.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126-$187.50; (250-300) $130-$178; (300-350) $154-$189; (350-400) $144-$188; (400-450) $155-$185; (450-500) $151-$173; (500-600) $148-$168; (550-600) $141-$157; (600-700) $136-$152; (over 700) $122-$146.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $128-$150; (200-250) $129-$146; (250-300) $138-$151; (300-350) $128-$160; (350-400) $132-$164; (400-450) $142-$176; (450-500) $132-$152; (500-550) $132-$154; (550-600) $126-$138; (600-700) $119-$146; (over 700) $108-$125.

GONZALES

June 26

Receipts: 1,130 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady. There will not be a sale July 3.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $185-$189; (400-500) $167-$185; (500-600) $150-$160; (600-700) $135-$145; (700-800) $129-$132.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $158-$168; (300-400) $150-$155; (400-500) $145-$149; (500-600) $132-$141; and (600-700) $125-$131.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $53-$66; cutters, $73-$79; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $62-$70.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $93-$101; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$91. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,425.

KARNES CITY

June 26

Cattle on hand: 370

Market was stronger on calves. Packers were very steady. There will not be a sale July 3.

Steers: (200-300) $160-$185; (300-400) $150-$165; (400-500) $145-$175; (500-600) $135-$165; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $125-$130.

Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $126-$175; (700 and up) $105-$115.

Long bull yearling: $122-$135; Long heifer yearling: $95-$106.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,100, Pairs $1,250-$1,425; Packer cows: No. 1 $66-$73, No. 2 $45-$62, and Bulls $92-$96.

Goats and other (per head): 197 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$185; (50-100) $185-$260. Nannies: $175-$310. Billies: $250-$340. Sheep: $145-$285. Lambs: $150-$245. Rams: $265-$330.

KARNES COUNTY

June 24

Cattle on hand: 527. Market was stronger compared to last week. Packers were steady. There will not be a sale July 1.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $167-$186; (300-400) $162-$187; (400-500) $155-$187; (500-600) $145-$168; (600-700) $135-$150; (700-800) $125-$135.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$162; (300-400) $140-$159; (400-500) $139-$169; (500-600) $131-$153; (600-700) $125-$152; (700-800) $110-$118.

Packer cows: High $70-$76; medium $58-$64; low, $40-$47.

Packer bulls: High $90-$96; medium $82-$86.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.