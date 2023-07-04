EDNA
June 26
Receipts: 382
Steers: (200-300) $60-$290; (300-400) $170-$289; (400-500) $75-$255; (500-600) $165-$251; (600-700) $130-$220; and (700 and up) $120-$206.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$282; (300-400) $100-$226; (400-500) $75-$254; (500-600) $70-$235; (600-700) $175-$210; (700 and up) $95-$200.
Stocker cows: $1,000-$1,275; stocker pairs: $1,150-$1,650.
Packer cows: (600-800) $32-$67; and (800 and up) $68-$102. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $88-$126.
NIXON
June 26
Volume: 1,141
Steers: (200-300) $211-$290; (300-400) $248-$300; (400-500) $223-$283; (500-600) $209-$263; (600-700) $195-$242; (700-800) $180-$210.
Heifers: (200-300) $238-$295; (300-400) $215-$295; (400-500) $201-$245; (500-600) $192-$252; (600-700) $185-$214; (700-800) $165-$190.
Slaughter cows, $46-$111; Slaughter bulls, $86-$122; stocker cows, $650-$1,100; pairs, $700-$1,350.