EL CAMPO
June 27
Receipts: 1,239
Steers: (under 200) $249-$298; (200-300) $273-$308; (300-400) $254-$303; (400-500) $235-$313; (500-600) $226-$260 (600-700) $207-$243; (700 and over) $172-211.
Heifers: (under 200) $205-$270; (200-300) $254-$295; (300-400) $219-$263; (400-500) $218-$265; (500-600) $207-$240; (600-700) $187-$223; (700 and over) $162-$200.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $94-$107; lower dressing, $80-$87; thin, $45-$60.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $113-$128; low dressing, $93-$100.
Replacement cows: Pairs, $1,550-$1,730.
HALLETTSVILLE
June 27
Cattle on Hand: 1,716
Compared to last week: The market was stronger. Packer cows sold steady. Demand is extremely good.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $78-$106; utility and fat cows, $75-$100; light weight canner cows, $55-$82; poor and weak cows, $48-60.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $115-$125; utility and cutter bulls, $105-$118; light weight canner bulls, $98-$110.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $230-$300; (200-300) $240-$310; (300-400) $235-$315; (400-500) $225-$280; (500-600) $205-$250; (600-700) $195-$242.50; (700-800) $186-$220.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $210-$285; (200-300) $220-$275; (300-400) $210-$270; (400-500) $205-$265; (500-600) $190-$255; (600-700) $180-$210; (700-800) $175-$200.
Stocker cows: (good cows and heifers) $1,350-$2,000; (medium) $1,000-$1,325; (good cow and calf pairs) $1,650-$2,250; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,100-$1,600.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $220-$270.
WHARTON
June 28
Receipts: 712
Steers: (200-300) $80-$300; (300-400) $100-$294; (400-500) $70-$270; (500-600) $101-$257; (600-700) $91-$223; (700 and up) $85-$216.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$292; (300-400) $60-$272; (400-500) $54-$256; (500-600) $134-$259; (600-700) $100-$209; (700 and up) $60-$190.
Stocker cows: $750-$925.; stocker pairs, $1,275-$1,625.
Packer cows: (600-800) $33-$69; (800 and up) $70-$111; packer bulls, (800 and up) $86-$126.