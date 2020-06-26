CUERO
June 26
Cattle on hand: 706
There were 74 cows and 11 bulls. The packer market remains strong and steady with last week's gain, as the demand is still high.
The calf market once again is holding on strong. The market was active this week showing another gain of $1-$2/cwt across the board.
We had a short run Friday due to rain in the area, but what was here sold well.
Cuero Livestock Market will not have a sale on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$91.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$76; poor and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 19 bred cows: $70-$95.
Steer calves: (Average-high) (under 200) one- $180; (200-249) one-$150; (250-299) $129-$156; (300-350) $131-$166; (350-400) $144-$165; (400-450) $143-$165; (450-500) $135-$160; (500-550) $131-$148; (550-600) $129-$137; (600-700) $123-$135; (700-800) $116-$126.
Bull Calves: (Average-high) (under 250) $155-$174; (250-300) $165-$172; (300-350) $145-$164; (350-400) $144-$170; (400-450) $140-$160; (450-500) $141-$150; (500-550) $126-$141; (550-600) $126-$141; (600-700) $117-$130; (over 700) $106-$119.
Heifer Calves: (Average-high) (under 200) $140-$152; (200-250) one-$110; (250-300) $131-$164; (300-350) $135-$156; (350-400) $133-$212; (400-450) $131-$200; (450-500) $130-$190; (500-550) $119-$149; (550-600) $117-$125; (600-700) $111-$133; (over 700) $94-$115.
KARNES COUNTY
June 25
Cattle on hand: 541. Market steady and stronger on heavier calves compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (300-400) $143-$168; (400-500) $135-$158; (500-600) $127-$148; (600-700) $115-$130; (700-800) $104-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $154-$172.50; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $128-$153; (500-600) $114-$142; (600-700) $102-$116; (700-800) $100-$105.
Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,110.
Packer cows: High $63-$71.50; medium $51-$56; low, $37-$42.
Packer bulls: High $90-$95.50; medium $81-$86; low, $68-$73.
