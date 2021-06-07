CUERO
June 4
Cattle on hand: 413
Had 100 cows and 11 bulls Friday. The packer market was once again strong, showing a $2 to $4 increase on the top end.
The calf market was active across the board. Another short supply this week due to excessive amounts of rain in the area. The average price per pound was $10 higher. Demand remains strong due to low numbers, it was a solid market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$68; light and weak, $15-$45.
Palpated: 5 bred cows: $60-$88. Pairs (4): $750-$1,175.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $157-$175; (250-299) $168-$172; (300-350) $163-$178; (350-400) $165-$171; (400-450) $157-$171; (450-500) $153-$168; (500-550) $144-$158; (550-600) $140-$148; (600-700) $136-$140; (700-800) $123-$138.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $149-$178; (250-300) $155-$180; (300-350) $160-$179; (350-400) $151-$174; (400-450) $156-$168; (450-500) $149-$163; (500-600) $143-$150; (550-600) $130-$149; (600-700) $136-$140; (over 700) $129-$132.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $151-$168; (200-250) $142-$159; (250-300) $145-$175; (300-350) $137-$151; (350-400) $140-$150; (400-450) $138-$150; (450-500) $133-$142; (500-550) $129-$144; (550-600) $127-$139; (600-700) $115-$127; (over 700) $114-$122.
GONZALES
June 5
Receipts: 445 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$194; (300-400) $184-$188; (400-500) $160-$178; (500-600) $145-$152; (600-700) $140-$143; (700-800) $124-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $150-$160; (400-500) $145-$147; (500-600) $138-$141; and (600-700) $125-$135.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$66; cutters, $73-$80; canners, $36-$45; low yielding fat cows, $63-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $87-$98; light weights and medium quality bulls, $78-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
No sale June 5 due to weather.
KARNES COUNTY
June 3
Cattle on hand: 220. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $141-$161; (300-400) $144-$167.50; (400-500) $142-$165; (500-600) $135-$153; (600-700) $128-$138; (700-800) $118-$124.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $130-$146; (300-400) $122-$143; (400-500) $132-$144; (500-600) $128-$147; (600-700) $117-$131.
Pairs: good, $1,100-$1,225; plain, $750-$900.
Packer cows: High $73-$80; medium $61-$66; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $88-$91; medium $80-$85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.