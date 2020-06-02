EDNA

June 1

Receipts: 449

Steers: (200-300) $60-$170; (300-400) $53-$169; (400-500) $50-$164; (500-600) $35-$142; (600-700) $70-$132; and (700 and up) $43-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $50-$150; (300-400) $60-$150; (400-500) $84-$140; (500-600) $110-$142; (600-700) $58-$125.

Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$46; and (800 and up) $48-$70. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $67-$94.

NIXON

June 1

Volume: 1,195; cows: 231; bulls: 28

Steers: (200-300) $131-$175; (300-400) $131-$168; (400-500) $124-$168; (500-600) $118-$149; (600-700) $108-$131; (700-800) $100-$120.

Heifers: (200-300) $110-$168; (300-400) $115-$145; (400-500) $110-$139; (500-600) $105-$128; (600-700) $97-$124; (700-800) $88-$110.

Slaughter cows: $25-$77; slaughter bulls, $82-$103; stocker cows, $400-$1,000; pairs, $500-$950.

