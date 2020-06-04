EL CAMPO

June 2

Receipts: 312

Steers: (under 200) $168-$200; (200-300) $154-$168; (300-400) $144-$167; (400-500) $136-$160; (500-600) $130-$145; (over 600) $124-$132.

Heifers: (under 200) $165-$195; (200-300) $158-$166; (300-400) $130-$161; (400-500) $118-$138; (500-600) $117-$135; (over 600) $108-$118.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$64; lower dressing, $40-$50; thin, $25-$35.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$88; low dressing, $65-$75.

HALLETTSVILLE

June 2

Cattle on Hand: 1,334

Week ago: 918; Year ago: 1,323

Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady to instances of $2 to $3 higher in spots. Demand continues very good. Good rains continue in our area.

Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower on about 200 head total. Quality of packer cows less desirable.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $53-$68; utility and fat cows, $51-$67; light weight canner cows, $40-$52; poor and weak cows, $32-$45.

Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $88-$93; utility and cutter bulls, $82-$90; light weight canner bulls, $70-$83.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$240; (200-300) $148-$185; (300-400) $137-$166; (400-500) $128-$167.50; (500-600) $122-$152.50; (600-700) $116-$140; (700-800) $104-$125.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $138-$175; (300-400) $126-$165; (400-500) $122-$147.50; (500-600) $110-$137.50; (600-700) $102-$126; (700-800) $98-$116.

Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$165.

Stocker cows: Cows and calf pairs: good $1,300-$1,900; medium $925-$1,150.

WHARTON

June 3

Receipts: 735

Steers: (200-300) $80-$214; (300-400) $59-$168; (400-500) $49-$159; (500-600) $66-$142; (600-700) $62-$133; (700 and up) $75-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $48-$212; (300-400) $66-$172; (400-500) $50-$146; (500-600) $72-$133; (600-700) $100-$119; (700 and up) $65-$113.

Stocker cows: $400-$925.

Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$43; (800 and up) $44-$70; packer bulls, (800 and up) $64-$91.

