CUERO
June 5
Cattle on hand: 916
Had 137 cows and 17 bulls. The packer market continues to be strong. But there was a weaker undertone to market as some tops were not as high as last week.
The calf market was again very active but settled back a bit from last week’s big rise. Certainly did not lose all it gained last week but it did show some weakness. Some may call it a “correction.” Regardless, it is still a strong market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $30-$40.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $70-$104; pairs (nine): $700 and $1,600.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $144-$170; (300-350) $148-$170; (350-400) $140-$153; (400-450) $143-$152; (450-500) $136-$149; (500-550) $135-$140; (550-600) $129-$135; (600-700) $121-$129; (700-800) $118-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $149-$161; (250-300) $154-$165; (300-350) $146-$163; (350-400) $148-$158; (400-450) $146-$151; (450-500) $126-$152; (500-550) $127-$145; (550-600) $122-$137; (600-700) $116-$127; (over 700) $104-$114.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $138-$150; (250-300) $115-$146; (300-350) $132-$149; (350-400) $126-$154; (400-450) $124-$135; (450-500) $123-$146; (500-550) $116-$132; (550-600) $111-$119; (600-700) $105-$116; (over 700) $100-$110.
KARNES COUNTY
June 4
Cattle on hand: 277. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$195; (300-400) $158-$166; (400-500) $147-$166; (500-600) $128-$141; (600-700) $120-$134; (700-800) $101-$106.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $149-$185; (300-400) $140-$165; (400-500) $132-$153; (500-600) $114-$133; (600-700) $101-$112; (700-800) $92-$97.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,190-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $67-$71; medium $52-$58; low, $39-$46.
Packer bulls: High $85-$90.50; medium $75-$78.
