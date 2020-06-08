BEEVILLE

June 5

Cattle on hand: 184

Sheep and goats: 36

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $157-$185; (300-400) $127-$153; (400-500) $118-$155; (500-600) $114-$133; (600-700) $95-$120; and (700-800) $84-$107.

Heifers: (200-300) $120-$137; (300-400) $114-$135; (400-500) $100-$138; (500-600) $92-$129; (600-700) $96-$116; and (700-800) $77-$92.

Slaughter cows: $35-$69; slaughter bulls, $65-$87; stocker cows, $62-$70; bred cows, $590-$675; pairs, $1,100-$1,150.

GONZALES

June 6

Receipts: 954 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $5 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $5 lower.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $168-$180; (300-400) $152-$165; (400-500) $142-$150; (500-600) $132-$139; (600-700) $111-$128; (700-800) $102-$110.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $152-$165; (300-400) $136-$144; (400-500) $128-$132; (500-600) $113-$125; and (600-700) $108-$110.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $45-$54; cutters, $61-$65; canners, $25-$45; low yielding fat cows, $58-$62.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $89-$98; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$87. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.

KARNES CITY

June 6

Cattle on hand: 292

Market was stronger on calves. Packers were steady.

Steers: (200-300) $162-$175; (300-400) $155-$170; (400-500) $143-$165; (500-600) $136-$150; (600-700) $125-$138; (700 and up) $115-$125.

Heifers: (200-300) $138-$150; (300-400) $140-$150; (400-500) $128-$160; (500-600) $120-$142; (600-700) $112-$120; (700 and up) $90-$110.

Long bull yearling: $102-$122. Long heifer yearling: $88-$110

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$1,100, Pairs $950-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $64-$78, No. 2 $38-$52, and Bulls $80-$90.

Goats and other (per head): 172 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $135-$280. Nannies: $135-$220. Billies: $150-$270. Sheep: $95-$170. Lambs: $120-$190. Rams: $215-$260.

