CUERO
March 11
Cattle on hand: 1,323
Had 161 cows and 21 bulls Friday. This market continued at a high level. Qualities were poorer than past weeks. Top packer cow was $95 while the top bull on hand went for $111.
The calf market continued to drive lower as it has done since last week’s big drop. The market remains strong just at a lower level. Russia and Ukraine combined export about 19% of the world’s corn and 29% of the wheat. Their ports are closed and as a result nearby March corn touched $8 per bushel before settling back. Feedlots have to price this in with lower prices for calves. Again the ranchers suffer. All hope this is temporary.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$111.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$95; light and weak, $55-$73.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $81-$95. Paris: 2 pairs: $400 and $1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $143-$150; (250-299) $175-$202; (300-350) $165-$202; (350-400) $153-$186; (400-450) $164-$189; (450-500) $159-$190; (500-550) $146-$180; (550-600) $144-$169; (600-700) $141-$166; (700-800) $100-$144.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $172-$212; (250-300) $181-$210; (300-350) $176-$210; (350-400) $163-$184; (400-450) $153-$186; (450-500) $157-$186; (500-600) $154-$178; (550-600) $145-$171; (600-700) $138-$171; (over 700) $123-$142.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $156-$192; (200-250) $137-$168; (250-300) $135-$200; (300-350) $140-$189; (350-400) $135-$157; (400-450) $136-$154; (450-500) $136-$174; (500-550) $135-$174; (550-600) $132-$157; (600-700) $127-$143; (over 700) $96-$132.
GONZALES
March 12
Receipts: 585 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady with lighter weights being a little cheaper. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $230-$245; (300-400) $205-$225; (400-500) $175-$200; (500-600) $162-$169; (600-700) $145-$159; (700-800) $134-$139.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $180-$190; (300-400) $162-$187; (400-500) $158-$160; (500-600) $145-$154; and (600-700) $130-$140.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $69-$88; cutters, $86-$96; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $82-$85.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$115; light weights and medium quality bulls, $87-$94. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
March 12
Cattle on hand: 280
Market was very good on all feeder calves. Cows steady. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $185-$215; (300-400) $185-$202; (400-500) $155-$180; (500-600) $148-$175; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $140-$162.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $145-$165; (400-500) $135-$160; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $77-$89, No. 2 $68-$75, and Bulls $103-$110.
Goats and other (per head): 130 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$155; (50-100) $230-$300. Nannies: $175-$280. Billies: $180-$265. Sheep: $140-$185. Rams: $250-$385.
KARNES COUNTY
March 10
Cattle on hand: 847. Market was softer compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $144-$195; (300-400) $171-$226; (400-500) $164-$224; (500-600) $158-$183; (600-700) $138-$169; (700-800) $122-$145.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $168-$220; (300-400) $136-$172.50; (400-500) $142-$175; (500-600) $135-$180; (600-700) $125-$180; (700-800) $126-$170.
Packer cows: High $90-$97; medium $77-$82; low, $44-$49.
Packer bulls: High $101-$109; medium $92-$96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.