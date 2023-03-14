BEEVILLE
March 10
Cattle on hand: 351
Horses on hand: 0
Sheep and goats: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$225 (300-400) $186-$250; (400-500) $169-$230; (500-600) $141-$210; (600-700) $138-$196; and (700-800) $132-$174.
Heifers: (200-300) $144-$205; (300-400) $156-$215; (400-500) $139-$185; (500-600) $125-$170; (600-700) $120-$154; and (700-800) $121-$150.
Slaughter cows: $56-$100; slaughter bulls, $61-$116; pairs, $500-$1,110.
CUERO
March 10
Cattle on hand: 1,907
There were 207 cows and 32 bulls. The packer market was steady. Top packer cow was $101, while the top packer bull was $127. Demand is very strong.
The calf market was $38 per head higher, and the market was very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$127.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$101; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $90-$105.
Steer calves: (average-high)(200-249) $233-$246; (250-299) $226-$238; (300-350) $227-$276; (350-400) $223-$276; (400-450) $199-$252; (450-500) $206-$240; (500-550) $202-$231; (550-600) $192-$222; (600-700) $180-$210; (700-800) $171-$196.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $183-$234; (250-300) $213-$272; (300-350) $200-$290; (350-400) $214-$266; (400-450) $210-$252; (450-500) $205-$244; (500-550) $195-$224; (550-600) $191-$218; (600-700) $177-$211; (over 700) $158-$192.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $193-$225; (200-250) $185-$254; (250-300) $182-$230; (300-350) $187-$234; (350-400) $184-$254; (400-450) $182-$244; (450-500) $174-$219; (500-550) $172-$210; (550-600) $169-$211; (600-700) $158-$205; (over 700) $152-$190.
GONZALES
March 11
Receipts: 1,005 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $270-$275; (300-400) $260-$265; (400-500) $238-$240; (500-600) $210-$245; (600-700) $190-$203; (700-800) $168-$182.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $255-$260; (300-400) $215-$219; (400-500) $190-$210; (500-600) $175-$185; and (600-700) $155-$164.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $92-$102; canners, $32-$62; high yielding fat cows, $85-$94.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $117-$128; light weights and medium quality bulls, $97-$112.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.