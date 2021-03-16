BEEVILLE
March 12
Cattle on hand: 434
Sheep and goats: 36; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$173; (300-400) $105-$183; (400-500) $110-$172; (500-600) $100-$165; (600-700) $105-$139; and (700-800) $100-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$155; (300-400) $110-$141; (400-500) $105-$164; (500-600) $100-$134; (600-700) $85-$127; and (700-800) $100-$101.
Slaughter cows: $35-$65; slaughter bulls, $55-$88; stocker cows, $40-$70.
CUERO
March 12
Cattle on hand: 1,188
Had 230 cows and 21 bulls Friday. The packer market continued its strong seasonal run of strong upward prices. Seasonal shortages coupled with usual demand results in very good and solid market.
The calf market was once again very solid across the board. Many new highs as prices were on a par with the previous week. Some middle weight heifers were definitely higher. As last week there were some very high roping calves with highest being $230. All in all another very good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$64; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $74-$87. Pairs (four): $900-$1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $128-$170; (250-299) $157-$170; (300-350) $147-$176; (350-400) $160-$204; (400-450) $154-$200; (450-500) $156-$200; (500-550) $141-$176; (550-600) $138-$156; (600-700) $127-$147; (700-800) $120-$128.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $127-$202; (250-300) $154-$178; (300-350) $166-$175; (350-400) $157-$186; (400-450) $152-$171; (450-500) $147-$178; (500-600) $141-$166; (550-600) $139-$148; (600-700) $130-$140; (over 700) $122-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $195-$230; (200-250) $124-$164; (250-300) $129-$148; (300-350) $137-$162; (350-400) $136-$153; (400-450) $134-$155; (450-500) $131-$170; (500-550) $127-$160; (550-600) $119-$134; (600-700) $102-$127; (over 700) $104-$120.
GONZALES
March 13
Receipts: 1,216 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to weaker undertone.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$200; (300-400) $185-$188; (400-500) $174-$180; (500-600) $152-$172; (600-700) $139-$148; (700-800) $128-$137.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $151-$160; (300-400) $143-$152; (400-500) $144-$147; (500-600) $124-$138; and (600-700) $121-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $38-$51; cutters, $53-$63; canners, $23-$35; low yielding fat cows, $54-$62.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$90; light weights and medium quality bulls, $71-$81. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
March 13
Cattle on hand: 432
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$185; (300-400) $155-$182; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $142-$160; (600-700) $133-$145; (700 and up) $122-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$155; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $126-$172; (600-700) $115-$140; (700 and up) $85-$100.
Long bull yearling: $115-$122; Long heifer yearling: $80-$90.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$73, No. 2 $37-$48, and Bulls $75-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 139 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$160; (50-100) $165-$280. Nannies: $165-$220. Billies: $185-$350. Sheep: $165-$250. Lambs: $145-$280. Rams: $280-$450.
KARNES COUNTY
March 11
Cattle on hand: 757. Market was stronger on heavier calves compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$177.50 (300-400) $149-$175; (400-500) $149-$190; (500-600) $140-$163; (600-700) $131-$155; (700-800) $129-$137.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$185; (300-400) $132-$155; (400-500) $134-$155; (500-600) $126-$155; (600-700) $116-$133; (700-800) $98-$102.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,035.
Packer cows: High $57-$63; medium $48-$52; low, $29-$34.
Packer bulls: High $86-$91.50; medium $74-$79; low, $58-$64.
NIXON
March 15
Volume: 662; cows: 7104 bulls: 11
Steers: (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $146-$180; (400-500) $145-$195; (500-600) $133-$175; (600-700) $123-$159; (700-800) $116-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$163; (300-400) $129-$180; (400-500) $124-$158; (500-600) $117-$144; (600-700) $105-$142; (700-800) $103-$121.
Slaughter cows: $25-$66; slaughter bulls, $50-$90; stocker cows, $500-$1,125.
