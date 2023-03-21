BEEVILLE
March 17
Cattle on hand: 377
Horses on hand: 0
Sheep and goats: 65
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high.
Steers: (200-300) $138-$228 (300-400) $186-$250; (400-500) $169-$246; (500-600) $157-$215; (600-700) $138-$198; and (700-800) $132-$175.
Heifers: (200-300) $146-$208; (300-400) $158-$218; (400-500) $140-$205; (500-600) $128-$172; (600-700) $122-$160; and (700-800) $120-$151.
Slaughter cows: $56-$104; slaughter bulls, $86-$120; stocker cows, $98-$126; pairs, $890-$1,210.
CUERO
March 17
Cattle on hand: 1,074
There were 207 cows and 42 bulls. The packer market was a little higher. Top packer cow was $105, while the top packer bull was $128. Demand is very strong.
The calf market was $2 per head higher, and the market was very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$128.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$105; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $90-$115.
Steer calves: (average-high)(300-350) $173-$240; (350-400) $216-$262; (400-450) $231-$262; (450-500) $217-$239; (500-550) $207-$227; (550-600) $196-$214; (600-700) $175-$208; (700-800) $170-$198.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $221-$258; (250-300) $234-$256; (300-350) $225-$250; (350-400) $195-$246; (400-450) $233-$260; (450-500) $217-$241; (500-550) $202-$217; (550-600) $193-$216; (600-700) $179-$205; (over 700) $165-$190.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $174-$230; (200-250) $203-$244; (250-300) $190-$224; (300-350) $171-$244; (350-400) $189-$236; (400-450) $182-$236; (450-500) $184-$224; (500-550) $176-$198; (550-600) $168-$202; (600-700) $157-$185; (over 700) $156-$163.
GONZALES
March 18
Receipts: 565 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $260-$275; (300-400) $245-$260; (400-500) $225-$240; (500-600) $210-$220; (600-700) $190-$203; (700-800) $168-$182.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $255-$260; (300-400) $215-$219; (400-500) $190-$210; (500-600) $175-$185; and (600-700) $155-$164.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $88-$96; canners, $32-$62; high yielding fat cows, $85-$94.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $112-$115; light weights and medium quality bulls, $96-$108.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
March 11
Cattle on hand: 518
Steer and heifer market was steady to a few dollars higher. Packers remained steady.
Steers: (200-300) $208-$250; (300-400) $201-$230; (400-500) $192-$229; (500-600) $186-$219; (600-700) $178-$210; (700 and up) $160-$185.
Heifers: (200-300) $177-$226; (300-400) $180-$225; (400-500) $180-$202; (500-600) $178-$225; (600-700) $168-$190; (700 and up) $147-$182.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,100.
Packer cows: No. 1 $89-$101, No. 2 $40-$88, and Bulls $90-$125.
Goats and sheep on hand: 132
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $125-$200; (50-100) $176-$225. Nannies: $200-$275. Billies: $165-$275. Sheep: $125-$250. Lambs: $125-$200. Rams: $175-$250.