CUERO
March 19
Cattle on hand: 1,445
Had 392 cows and 29 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little higher on an unusually large run of cows and bulls. Tops on cows were up as high as $70 while tops on bulls went as high as $92.
The calf market was once again higher across the board. As in previous weeks, most of classes recorded new highs. Demand continues to drive this market when numbers are seasonally low. Timely rains, should they come, will add a lot of fuel to the market down the road.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$92.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$70; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 27 bred cows: $800-$1,050. Pairs (27) $950-$1,325.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $217.50; (200-249) $183-$208; (250-299) $154-$175; (300-350) $154-$180; (350-400) $163-$188; (400-450) $165-$210; (450-500) $163-$200; (500-550) $154-$188; (550-600) $137-$168; (600-700) $128-$170; (700-800) $120-$138.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $153-$212; (250-300) $131-$178; (300-350) $150-$190; (350-400) $158-$202; (400-450) $163-$208; (450-500) $154-$190; (500-600) $146-$170; (550-600) $140-$161; (600-700) $136-$150; (over 700) $111-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $173-$212.50; (200-250) $149-$190; (250-300) $145-$202; (300-350) $133-$164; (350-400) $141-$164; (400-450) $140-$160; (450-500) $134-$186; (500-550) $131-$160; (550-600) $124-$156; (600-700) $118-$131; (over 700) $104-$120.
GONZALES
March 20
Receipts: 1,027 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold a little cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to a touch better.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$200; (300-400) $188-$202; (400-500) $177-$190; (500-600) $148-$172; (600-700) $139-$147; (700-800) $128-$1237
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $151-$160; (300-400) $146-$152; (400-500) $142-$145; (500-600) $124-$138; and (600-700) $121-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$54; cutters, $56-$68; canners, $23-$35; low yielding fat cows, $54-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$89; light weights and medium quality bulls, $71-$81. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
March 20
Cattle on hand: 332
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$185; (300-400) $155-$180; (400-500) $152-$180; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $136-$152; (700 and up) $120-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $138-$185; (500-600) $130-$146; (600-700) $125-$147; (700 and up) $90-$116.
Long bull yearling: $118-$125; Long heifer yearling: $83-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,225, Pairs $1,100-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $54-$66, No. 2 $40-$47, and Bulls $80-$89.
Goats and other (per head): 260 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$165; (50-100) $185-$340. Nannies: $165-$275. Billies: $255-$460. Sheep: $165-$215. Lambs: $140-$220. Rams: $195-$325.
