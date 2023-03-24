EL CAMPO
March 21
Receipts: 1,129
Steers: (under 200) $200-$250; (200-300) $193-$245; (300-400) $197-$278; (400-500) $200-$253; (500-600) $192-$220 (600-700) $184-$213; (700 and over) $155-208.
Heifers: (under 200) $205-$225; (200-300) $169-$220; (300-400) $186-$255; (400-500) $183-$238; (500-600) $169-$213; (600-700) $164-$213; (700 and over) $147-$175.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $95-$106; lower dressing, $72-$87; thin, $35-$65.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $113-$123; low dressing, $96-$195.
Replacement cows: Bred, $800-$1,150; pairs, $1,320-$1,440.
HALLETTSVILLE
March 21
Cattle on Hand: 861
Compared to last week: The market was steady. Calves sold $3 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher , as well.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $68-$105; utility and fat cows, $65-$100; light weight canner cows, $50-$70; poor and weak cows, $35-50.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $115-$130; utility and cutter bulls, $98-$115; light weight canner bulls, $86-$98.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$255; (200-300) $210-$265; (300-400) $210-$255; (400-500) $195-$252.50; (500-600) $185-$230; (600-700) $175-$205; (700-800) $155-$190.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$230; (200-300) $170-$235; (300-400) $175-$230; (400-500) $178-$225; (500-600) $172-$210; (600-700) $155-$188; (700-800) $145-$172.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,050-$1,350; (medium) $850-$1,050; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,150-$1,525.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $185-$230.
WHARTON
March 22
Receipts: 401
Steers: (200-300) $96-$276; (300-400) $50-$256; (400-500) $55-$246; (500-600) $56-$230; (600-700) $90-$206; (700 and up) $90-$180.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$258; (300-400) $30-$233; (400-500) $50-$212; (500-600) $50-$204; (600-700) $100-$183; (700 and up) $77-$164.
Stocker cows: $480-$1,100; stocker pairs, $900-$1,260.
Packer cows: (600-800) $44-$59; (800 and up) $61-$106; packer bulls, (800 and up) $84-$128.