BEEVILLE
March 24
Cattle on hand: 334
Horses on hand: 2
Sheep and goats: 7
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$245 (300-400) $184-$250; (400-500) $186-$255; (500-600) $170-$218; (600-700) $150-$195; and (700-800) $129-$166.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$175; (300-400) $154-$220; (400-500) $156-$210; (500-600) $149-$194; (600-700) $134-$175; and (700-800) $120-$150.
Slaughter cows: $64-$101; slaughter bulls, $90-$115; stocker cows, $73-$115; pairs, $900-$1,334.
Horses per head: $400-$450.
CUERO
March 24
Cattle on hand: 1,245
There were 121 cows and 23 bulls. The packer market was much higher. Top packer cow was $109, while the top packer bull was $128. Demand is very strong.
The calf market was $6 per head higher, and the market was very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$128.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$109; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $120-$152.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $256-$268; (300-350) $209-$266; (350-400) $219-$256; (400-450) $212-$252; (450-500) $207-$234; (500-550) $203-$234; (550-600) $195-$220; (600-700) $179-$209; (700-800) $131-$203.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $201-$260; (250-300) $227-$268; (300-350) $231-$269; (350-400) $225-$266; (400-450) $216-$268; (450-500) $210-$240; (500-550) $201-$230; (550-600) $201-$220; (600-700) $178-$205; (over 700) $164-$193.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $234-$264; (200-250) $186-$234; (250-300) $200-$236; (300-350) $200-$232; (350-400) $198-$262; (400-450) $197-$236; (450-500) $189-$218; (500-550) $182-$224; (550-600) $178-$214; (600-700) $159-$214; (over 700) $137-$166.
GONZALES
March 25
Receipts: 984 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold active. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $260-$275; (300-400) $252-$260; (400-500) $239-$245; (500-600) $210-$230; (600-700) $191-$203; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $225-$219; (400-500) $191-$215; (500-600) $175-$185; and (600-700) $155-$168.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $92-$110; canners, $45-$72; high yielding fat cows, $88-$92.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $121-$132; light weights and medium quality bulls, $105-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.