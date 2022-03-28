CUERO
March 25
Cattle on hand: 1,326
Had 181 cows and 20 bulls Friday. This market was again strong continuing the level of the last several weeks as we go into spring. Qualities were good. Top packer cow was $99/cwt while the top bull on hand went for $115/cwt.
The calf market was much better for the second consecutive week. With last week's rise of over $7.70/cwt and this week's rise the drop after the war has about been made back up. Strong domestic and even stronger export demand is driving this market higher. Overall calves averaged $7.88/cwt higher for an increase in value per head of $33.77. Another good day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$115.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $80-$99; light and weak, $55-$73.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $90-$103. Pairs: 3 pairs, $1,000-$1,250.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $173-$220; (300-350) $171-$220; (350-400) $175-$200; (400-450) $163-$184; (450-500) $157-$182; (500-550) $159-$180; (550-600) $152-$174; (600-700) $145-$164; (700-800) $142-$149.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $169-$220.50; (250-300) $179-$224; (300-350) $189-$222; (350-400) $163-$200; (400-450) $167-$190; (450-500) $160-$178; (500-600) $154-$176; (550-600) $151-$172; (600-700) $135-$164; (over 700) $126-$147.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $141-$175; (200-250) $156-$188; (250-300) $152-$188; (300-350) $149-$180; (350-400) $148-$190; (400-450) $147-$179; (450-500) $147-$171; (500-550) $144-$190; (550-600) $136-$162; (600-700) $122-$140; (over 700) $103-$135.
GONZALES
March 26
Receipts: 882 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady and active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $232-$245; (300-400) $215-$228; (400-500) $184-$200; (500-600) $162-$175; (600-700) $145-$159; (700-800) $134-$139.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $180-$190; (300-400) $167-$175; (400-500) $158-$165; (500-600) $145-$154; and (600-700) $130-$140.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $69-$88; cutters, $88-$100; canners, $34-$52; high yielding fat cows, $84-$90.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $104-$119; light weights and medium quality bulls, $91-$98. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
March 26
Cattle on hand: 340
Market was very strong on calves. Packer cows were stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $185-$205; (300-400) $165-$225; (400-500) $165-$195; (500-600) $155-$180; (600-700) $148-$178; (700 and up) $145-$175.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$180; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $140-$175; (500-600) $135-$175; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Long bull yearling: $120-$135; Long heifer yearling: $100-$112.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,000-$1,200.
Packer cows: No. 1 $84-$97, No. 2 $65-$75, and Bulls $100-$105
Goats and other (per head): 205 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $145-$175; (50-100) $220-$310. Nannies: $240-$360. Billies: $270-$360. Sheep: $185-$240. Lambs: $165-$250. Rams: $185-$475.
KARNES COUNTY
March 24
Cattle on hand: 440. Market was steady and a touch stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $187-$215; (300-400) $192-$240; (400-500) $169-$219; (500-600) $155-$183; (600-700) $145-$161; (700-800) $139-$151.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $127-$181; (300-400) $127-$171; (400-500) $143-$174; (500-600) $139-$165; (600-700) $124-$147; (700-800) $109-$116.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,200-$1,310; plain, $990-$1,150. Pairs: good, $1,175.
Packer cows: High $89-$97; medium $77-$82; low, $44-$49.
Packer bulls: High $100-$108 medium $87-$93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.