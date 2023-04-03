BEEVILLE
March 31
Cattle on hand: 875
Horses on hand: 1
Sheep and goats: 5
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high.
Steers: (200-300) $133-$280 (300-400) $172-$250; (400-500) $176-$255; (500-600) $166-$234; (600-700) $136-$197; and (700-800) $129-$164.
Heifers: (200-300) $178-$225; (300-400) $168-$210; (400-500) $163-$220; (500-600) $142-$205; (600-700) $121-$173; and (700-800) $117-$161.
Slaughter cows: $45-$106; slaughter bulls, $85-$116; stocker cows, $79-$116; bred cows, $1,175-$1,800; pairs, $975-$2,275.
Horses per head: $510.
CUERO
March 31
Cattle on hand: 1,406
There were 192 cows and 28 bulls. The packer market was a little lower. Top packer cow was $102, while the top packer bull was $126. Demand remains seasonally strong.
The calf market was steady once again with the average price $1.21 higher.
Packer bulls: All weights, $90-$126.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $85-$102; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 29 bred cows: $100-$164; 4 pairs: $1,200-$1,275.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $194-$224; (200-249) $238-$250; (250-299) $229-$272; (300-350) $211-$260; (350-400) $214-$270; (400-450) $212-$242; (450-500) $212-$258; (500-550) $199-$232; (550-600) $200-$223; (600-700) $168-$205; (700-800) $163-$193.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $223-$262; (250-300) $223-$264; (300-350) $227-$274; (350-400) $229-$260; (400-450) $226-$272; (450-500) $219-$248; (500-550) $205-$233; (550-600) $193-$219; (600-700) $178-$204; (over 700) $161-$190.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $175-$197.5; (200-250) $189-$240; (250-300) $199-$256; (300-350) $208-$226; (350-400) $198-$252; (400-450) $195-$240; (450-500) $189-$227; (500-550) $177-$200; (550-600) $174-$183; (600-700) $163-$181; (over 700) $158-$177.
GONZALES
April 1
Receipts: 1,226 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold active. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $250-$270; (300-400) $250-$270; (400-500) $239-$263; (500-600) $220-$238; (600-700) $191-$205; (700-800) $172-$188.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $235-$260; (300-400) $225-$245; (400-500) $191-$238; (500-600) $185-$210; and (600-700) $155-$168.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $92-$110; canners, $45-$72; high yielding fat cows, $88-$92.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $122-$162; light weights and medium quality bulls, $105-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
March 25
Cattle on hand: 650
Steer and heifer market was higher. Packer cows and bulls remained steady higher.
Steers: (200-300) $211-$265; (300-400) $220-$280; (400-500) $224-$260; (500-600) $206-$245; (600-700) $182-$200; (700 and up) $148-$185.
Heifers: (200-300) $226-$260; (300-400) $185-$253; (400-500) $195-$216; (500-600) $172-$209; (600-700) $150-$175; (700 and up) $135-$148.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$2,400.
Packer cows: No. 1 $97-$110, No. 2 $54-$96, and Bulls $95-$124.
Goats and sheep on hand: 363
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $175-$180; (50-100) $200-$275. Nannies: $140-$260. Billies: $165-$300. Sheep: $150-$215. Lambs: $150-$205. Rams: $175-$360.