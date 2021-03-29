BEEVILLE
March 26
Cattle on hand: 420
Sheep and goats: 7
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Note: No sale this week in observance of Good Friday.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$162; (300-400) $110-$183; (400-500) $112-$164; (500-600) $112-$167; (600-700) $109-$141; and (700-800) $92-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $111-$182; (300-400) $101-$175; (400-500) $106-$152; (500-600) $100-$147; (600-700) $100-$135; and (700-800) $82-$118.
Slaughter cows: $30-$66; slaughter bulls, $69-$88; stocker cows, $58-$90; bred cows, $570-$935.
CUERO
March 26
Cattle on hand: 1,312
Had 232 cows and 19 bulls Friday. The packer market was significantly higher on a good run of cows and bulls. Tops on cows were $5 higher while tops on bulls were $3 higher.
The calf market was once again higher or at least steady with previous weeks. Demand remains high across the board. Heavier weights were particularly higher. Just another good day selling.
Note: No sale this week in observance of Good Friday.
Packer bulls: All weights, $73-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$75; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 21 bred cows: $80-$90. Pairs: (two) $700-$1,000.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $166-$212; (200-249) $151-$190; (250-299) $159-$190; (300-350) $169-$200; (350-400) $152-$206; (400-450) $170-$202; (450-500) $144-$186; (500-550) $147-$176; (550-600) $126-$160; (600-700) $124-$157; (700-800) $122-$141.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $163-$204; (250-300) $174-$200; (300-350) $171-$196; (350-400) $164-$195; (400-450) $157-$190; (450-500) $149-$174; (500-600) $143-$165; (550-600) $138-$161; (600-700) $127-$150; (over 700) $118-$139.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $167-$210; (200-250) $135-$158; (250-300) $141-$160; (300-350) $144-$170; (350-400) $143-$160; (400-450) $142-$159; (450-500) $138-$158; (500-550) $133-$168; (550-600) $127-$155; (600-700) $114-$144; (over 700) $104-$133.
GONZALES
March 27
Receipts: 919 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $5 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$200; (300-400) $202-$207; (400-500) $185-$190; (500-600) $148-$177; (600-700) $136-$147; (700-800) $128-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$110
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $155-$160; (300-400) $148-$152; (400-500) $143-$145; (500-600) $130-$139; and (600-700) $121-$126.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $49-$62; cutters, $66-$78; canners, $27-$39; low yielding fat cows, $59-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
March 27
Cattle on hand: 330
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$190; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $150-$178; (500-600) $145-$165; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $126-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$155; (300-400) $125-$165; (400-500) $140-$150; (500-600) $125-$148; (600-700) $115-$132; (700 and up) $90-$108.
Long bull yearling: $100-$115; Long heifer yearling: $80-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$925, Pairs $1,000-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $59-$76, No. 2 $45-$52, and Bulls $78-$89.
Goats and other (per head): 199 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$155; (50-100) $175-$360. Nannies: $175-$350. Billies: $260-$300. Sheep: $140-$195. Lambs: $165-$285. Rams: $180-$255.
KARNES COUNTY
March 25
Cattle on hand: 556. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $154-$190; (300-400) $161-$196; (400-500) $156-$187; (500-600) $151-$173; (600-700) $138-$154; (700-800) $118-$138.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $148-$163; (300-400) $149-$183; (400-500) $137-$161; (500-600) $132-$154; (600-700) $121-$137; (700-800) $106-$127.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$860; plain, $550-$700; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $860-$1,190.
Packer cows: High $61-$68; medium $49-$55; low, $29-$34.
Packer bulls: High $82-$87; medium $74-$79; low, $58-$64.
